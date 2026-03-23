Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Survivor beginner's guide

Enter the Hunter x Hunter through survivorslike gameplay!

Control a leader supported diverse party members and strategise abilities

Mind the map, the enemies, and your skills as you try to survive the onslaught

Shonen anime continues to dominate the anime world, and it's definitely the genre that brings in the most new viewers. In fact, one of the series credited with bringing anime to a whole new audience is the 2011 remake of Hunter x Hunter. The story follows a young boy named Gon who leaves his island home to become a licensed hunter and seek out his father, Ging. It's a journey filled with fun, friendship, fights, and feelings. Sadly, the series has been on hiatus for many years now, but the world has just released a burst of activity in the new Survivors-like, Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Survivor. Whether you're a new or old fan or just want a new Survivors-like to try out, here are some things to help you get started.

Nen x Survivor gameplay

As the name suggests, this is a Survivors-like that contains many of the established and familiar gameplay mechanics. You pick an available character from your roster and select one of the unlocked stages. You'll spawn into an enclosed area that can be narrow or spread out, and enemies will spawn and advance on your location to attack you. Your character has a base attack to defeat enemies who will drop XP orbs that can be collected to level up passive stats (like attack and defence) or grant you additional active attacks (like shooting coins or raining arrows). All of these can be upgraded with level-ups, but the main difference here is that you can bring in up to three supporting characters who will join your party and aid you with their unique abilities. Outlast the enemies and defeat the bosses to complete the stage and move on.