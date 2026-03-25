Hitman: World of Assassination sees return of The Infiltrator, featuring Bruce Lee

Enter the Dragon... Wait, I already used that one

Hitman: World of Assassination sees the reintroduction of The Infiltrator

It features the likeness of famed actor Bruce Lee as Agent Lee

Agent 47 must take a turn as protector, guarding Lee in his attempts to infiltrate a crime syndicate

In IO Interactive's Hitman: World of Assassination, we've seen some pretty ludicrous contracts. In particular, elusive targets, a 'one-and-done' challenge that pits you against challenging targets you can only attempt to assassinate once. Fortunately, you've got a little help with the latest elusive target, the Dragon.

That's because from today until April 26th, you'll once more be able to jump into The Infiltrator, a mission featuring the likeness of iconic Hong Kong martial arts action star Bruce Lee. And unlike other celebrity appearances, Bruce will be squarely on your side, with Agent 47 helping him out from the shadows.

In The Infiltrator, Agent Lee is set to go up against other martial artists in order to, unsurprisingly, infiltrate the Concord Union crime syndicate, which selects its members via tournament. Of course, Lee's victory isn't in question, but with the Union having more than a few tricks up their sleeves, it's down to 47 to keep him safe.

Wu-xia!

The return of The Infiltrator also adds the Bruce Lee Pack, which features its own two-level contract, the iconic yellow tracksuit from Game of Death, new weapons and cosmetics for your safehouse.

I only really knew this contract by name, and remember thinking it was in poor taste to have a sadly passed celebrity as a target. But seems I had the wrong end of the stick, and I certainly think that having Agent 47 working as the protector rather than a hunter is an interesting twist on the usual role our humble bald assassin has to play.

In the meantime, if you don't have access to an iPhone to play World of Assassination, then don't fret, because Agent 47 pops his shiny head up elsewhere on mobile. Why not take a look at our mobile review of Hitman: Blood Money to see what we thought of this bona fide classic?