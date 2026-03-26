Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list (March 2026) - Be a smart cookie and pick the right character!

If you're someone who loves the Cookie Run universe as much as I do, you'll be thrilled to learn about the best cookies in Cookie Run: OvenSmash! This OvenSmash tier list ranks them all based on their role, so you can have a clear idea which one to pick as your main.

Since Cookie Run: OvenSmash is a more or less a MOBA, you want to focus all your attention on one cookie at the start. You want to learn how to use it properly, in every situation. That's what I mean when I say "main". Of course, you should have a secondary pick just in case.

About this Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list

In this tier list, I ranked all the cookies from S to B tier, and added their role, because let's be honest - nobody wants to play a role they're not comfortable with. Personally, I always loved Bruisers, which is why I main two of them (Bacon Roll Cookie and Dark Choco Cookie). Of course, you can feel free to pick any role you want.

Ideally, you want to try each cookie at least once - you never know!

As for the ranking, you can't completely dismiss Common cookies. Even if a cookie is Common or Rare, it doesn't automatically mean they are weak. OvenSmash is not like Kingdom. Here, even Common cookies can be top-tier in the right hands.

Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list

Since the game is brand new, some cookies are still being tested - so, take this tier list with a grain of salt for now!

Tier Cookie name S Dark Choco Cookie (Bruiser). Red Velvet Cookie (Controller), Madeleine Cookie (Tank), Rye Cookie (Marksman), Blue Slushy Cookie (Marksman), String Cheese Cookie (Marksman), Latte Cookie (Mage), Melon Soda Cookie (Support), Peppermint Cookie (Support), Peach Cookie (Assassin), Cherry Cookie (Bomber) A Bacon Roll Cookie (Bruiser), Ice Pop Cookie (Controller), Strawberry Crepe Cookie (Tank), Jerky Cookie (Mage), Blueberry Pie Cookie (Mage), Chili Pepper Cookie (Assassin) B GingerBrave (Bruiser), Fruit Punch Cookie (Tank), Tiger Lily Cookie (Marksman) C -

Invest in your main(s)

Since Coins are a resource you need A LOT of, you shouldn't go ahead and level up all the cookies from the start. Make sure you level up the cookie you want to play a lot with, because upgrades cost a lot of Coins.