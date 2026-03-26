Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list (March 2026) - Be a smart cookie and pick the right character!
| CookieRun: Ovensmash
If you're someone who loves the Cookie Run universe as much as I do, you'll be thrilled to learn about the best cookies in Cookie Run: OvenSmash! This OvenSmash tier list ranks them all based on their role, so you can have a clear idea which one to pick as your main.
Since Cookie Run: OvenSmash is a more or less a MOBA, you want to focus all your attention on one cookie at the start. You want to learn how to use it properly, in every situation. That's what I mean when I say "main". Of course, you should have a secondary pick just in case.
About this Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier listIn this tier list, I ranked all the cookies from S to B tier, and added their role, because let's be honest - nobody wants to play a role they're not comfortable with. Personally, I always loved Bruisers, which is why I main two of them (Bacon Roll Cookie and Dark Choco Cookie). Of course, you can feel free to pick any role you want.
Ideally, you want to try each cookie at least once - you never know!
As for the ranking, you can't completely dismiss Common cookies. Even if a cookie is Common or Rare, it doesn't automatically mean they are weak. OvenSmash is not like Kingdom. Here, even Common cookies can be top-tier in the right hands.
Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list
Since the game is brand new, some cookies are still being tested - so, take this tier list with a grain of salt for now!
|Tier
|Cookie name
|S
|Dark Choco Cookie (Bruiser). Red Velvet Cookie (Controller), Madeleine Cookie (Tank), Rye Cookie (Marksman), Blue Slushy Cookie (Marksman), String Cheese Cookie (Marksman), Latte Cookie (Mage), Melon Soda Cookie (Support), Peppermint Cookie (Support), Peach Cookie (Assassin), Cherry Cookie (Bomber)
|A
|Bacon Roll Cookie (Bruiser), Ice Pop Cookie (Controller), Strawberry Crepe Cookie (Tank), Jerky Cookie (Mage), Blueberry Pie Cookie (Mage), Chili Pepper Cookie (Assassin)
|B
|GingerBrave (Bruiser), Fruit Punch Cookie (Tank), Tiger Lily Cookie (Marksman)
|C
|-
Invest in your main(s)Since Coins are a resource you need A LOT of, you shouldn't go ahead and level up all the cookies from the start. Make sure you level up the cookie you want to play a lot with, because upgrades cost a lot of Coins.
S tier
Dark Choco CookieHe is a powerful Bruiser who is also extremely easy to play, hence why he's at the top of our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list. He is able to tank, do damage, and he can also sustain himself quite well. When you reach level 4 with him, getting Jamthirt Rush is going to help a lot with that sustain.
Red Velvet CookieThis Controller is absolutely insane - he can pull enemies towards him with the Binding Grip (default), but at level 4, if you can get Crimson Grip, it's even better. He can completely displace enemies, which can easily turn the tides of battle in his favour.
Cherry CookieCherry Cookie is unlocked from the beginning, for free. Even though she is a Common Bomber, she is easily top-tier. Her kit makes her quite vulnerable if she is in range of the enemies, but thanks to her Special skill, she can also evade. She deals crazy damage with her basic attack.
A tier
Blueberry Pie CookieShe is a powerful Mage who can also get in the face of the enemy and deal damage. Even though she is a Mage, she is not a glass cannon. Blueberry Pie Cookie's Ultimate can be adjusted, and depending on which pattern you get used to, she needs slightly different positioning.
Chili Pepper CookieChili Pepper Cookie is an Assassin, which means you will go in with your dash to surprise the enemies, use the Ultimate, and then dash out. She can be squishy, but she deals a lot of damage in the right hands. It's all about positioning with her.
Ice Pop CookieHe is a Controller who can freeze the enemies and apply a lot of crowd control effects (after all, he is a Controller). His kit is super reliant on his positioning, though, so you need a solid Tank on your team.
B tier
GingerBraveThe wonderful GingerBrave is a Bruiser who has a pretty basic kit. He can tank, deal damage, and, depending on which Ultimate you pick, he can buff allies' ATK, Movement Speed, or heal them.
Fruit Punch CookieThis colourful Tank has a super simple kit. He can tank fairly well, but Madeleine is still better than him. He feels more like a Bruiser than a dedicated tank, which is why he ranks in the B tier.
Tiger Lily CookieTiger Lily Cookie is a Marksman, but her kit resembles that of an Assassin/Marksman. She can also pounce on enemies with the Butter Tiger's help, but unless you reach level 6 with her and get her Feral Awakening, she feels kinda underwhelming (and a little boring).
And that's it for our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list. If you're playing anything else right now, we've also got a Voidpet Dungeon tier list and a The Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list.