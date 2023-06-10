Top 20 best Roblox games to play with friends

Updated on June 10, 2023 - re-checked the list. Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Cristina Mesesan

When it comes to playing games on Roblox, there are so many games that focus on the aspect of playing with your friends. Roblox is a massive online platform where you can easily connect to servers with your friends or with new friends on it. You can join games that your friends are playing through the chat function on the website, or you can find servers on each game’s page that specifically have your friends on them.

When your friend joins a server you are on, you will receive an in-game notification through the in-game chat, which states that your friend has now entered the game. As with any player on Roblox, you can also privately chat with your friend through private messages, which can continue to enhance your gameplay. As Roblox is a great platform to connect with your friends and play directly with them, it’s worth checking out the best Roblox games to play with your friends.

Some of these games are role-playing games while others are games that just feel nicer when your friend is there to cheer you on. Many games have multiplayer aspects to them, allowing you and your friends to work together to achieve a goal or work against each other in some sort of battle - which, in turn, can really make a game so much more fun to play.

Let’s get into the top Roblox games to play with friends, currently being updated and running well!