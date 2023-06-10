Top 20 best Roblox games to play with friends
When it comes to playing games on Roblox, there are so many games that focus on the aspect of playing with your friends. Roblox is a massive online platform where you can easily connect to servers with your friends or with new friends on it. You can join games that your friends are playing through the chat function on the website, or you can find servers on each game’s page that specifically have your friends on them.
When your friend joins a server you are on, you will receive an in-game notification through the in-game chat, which states that your friend has now entered the game. As with any player on Roblox, you can also privately chat with your friend through private messages, which can continue to enhance your gameplay. As Roblox is a great platform to connect with your friends and play directly with them, it’s worth checking out the best Roblox games to play with your friends.
Some of these games are role-playing games while others are games that just feel nicer when your friend is there to cheer you on. Many games have multiplayer aspects to them, allowing you and your friends to work together to achieve a goal or work against each other in some sort of battle - which, in turn, can really make a game so much more fun to play.
Let’s get into the top Roblox games to play with friends, currently being updated and running well!
Adopt Me
Adopt Me is the most popular game on the platform. You are able to roleplay with a bunch of people, decide if you want to be a baby or an adult, and do lots of things you might find yourself doing in real life. You can go to school, play various mini-games and take care of little pets if you have any!
Playing with your friend allows one of you to take on the role of the child and the other the role of the adult, something that many users are always trying to do within the game. You can also switch roles - allowing a friend to take on jobs in the different areas around the map - while you can play the customer or person who needs to attend that building. It’s a great game for imaginative play, and if you have a friend, you can even trade pets with them without worrying about being scammed.
For those of you eager to try it, you can use some of the codes for Adopt Me.
Super Golf
Super Golf is a great game to play if you have a bunch of friends all looking to play together. It’s even better if all of those friends are on voice chat, where they can comment about their golf game! All of your friends appear on the map at the same time, with each of their individual golf balls that they need to whack around the court.
There are tons of different maps to explore, lots of challenging courses, and a timer that ticks down. If you don’t make it to the end before the timer, you will get the max amount of hits possible for that level, essentially putting you behind. At the end of each level, there is a pop-up that shows who did the best and who did the worst, which is interesting for competitive friends!
Work at a Pizza Place
Work at a Pizza Place is a roleplaying game where you can grab a role in a pizza parlour. People can be taking orders at the drive-through or cashier, which then appears on the board. You can also go into the kitchen and create the pizzas, cook them, and send them to the next room.
Another group of people will need to package the pizzas, while another needs to drive the truck to and from the supplies port to grab more supplies and keep the pizza place running smoothly. If you do like driving, you can deliver orders as well.
There are just a lot of jobs that you can take on and switch between, which is fun to do with friends! If you and your friends need a break from your job, as everyone does, you can make your way to the party world within the game where a big disco party is happening all the time. This area is a really fun (and slightly secret) place to find and hang out in.
Jailbreak
Jailbreak is the classic cops-versus-robbers-style game where you can either play as the cops or play as the criminals in a massive world full of weapons, vehicles, and ways for you to play. You and your friends join the game and you can all be on the same team if you’d like. This makes for a much better and more organized game! You can run around the massive city arresting baddies or causing chaos.
Over time, you can save up money to buy a car you can all ride in to get around faster! Jailbreak is one of the most popular games on the platform, so there will always be rival groups for you and your friends to take on together as well as new updates to explore in the game!
In the end, we have to suggest Jailbreak codes for cash and skins that you can redeem right from the start and get a nice advantage.
Murder Mystery 2
Murder Mystery 2 is a classic Roblox game that has been around basically since the start of Roblox itself. At the start of this game, you are randomly assigned a role. You can end up as an innocent, sheriff or a murderer. There has been a murder, and you and your friends must survive each round and find out who the murderer is.
Innocent players are tasked with hiding, running, and finding the murderer, while the murderer tries to kill everyone. The sheriff is the only player who can defeat the murderer. Working with friends, especially when one is a lying murderer, can make for an enjoyable time!
We also have Murder Mystery codes, but the developer hasn't been releasing anything lately.
Anime Fighting Simulator
If you and your friends want to fight off a bunch of characters together, Anime Fighting Simulator is a great choice. It’s a fighting game, if you didn’t know from the title, where you have little minions that you can use to fight characters around the map. You are able to team up with your friends using all of your minions together to quickly destroy a large enemy, which really makes the game far more fun than slowly grinding on your own.
When you have a minion attacking, you can click over and over again (or tap!) on a button to help boost it, but you will need to be quick to get through those with large health! There are various upgrades for your character, and your minion can grow in level to do more damage. Having a friend who is higher in level can actually help you get through the game more quickly as well.
When you start playing it, use some of the Anime Fighting Simulator codes as they will get you a tonne of free Chikara.
Tower of Hell
Tower of Hell is a rage platformer that can be played through as a single player just fine. However, it’s a raging obstacle course. It’s one that you will die in over and over as you try to make your way up to the top of the level. Having friends also dying or being able to show you some different routes can encourage you.
I personally like it when I get ahead of my friends who can’t quite catch up to me. As this game has different procedurally generated maps, once the timer runs out, it can be really fun to play an entirely new level with your friend. Tower of Hell is a really fun game if you can deal with falling apart a few times on the way.
Islands
Islands is based on a Minecraft mini-map where you start off with a small island in the sky. You can slowly gain resources so that you expand the island, farming, crafting and building along the way. You can also build your way to a PVP world, where you can take on a bunch of enemies to gain more resources as well as trade with traders.
The PVP world is great when it comes to hanging out with friends - especially as you all team up to destroy people! You can also invite your friends to your island and give them access to decorating, planting and crafting so that the island no longer feels like a lonely little place up in the sky. It’s just more fun to build on this island with friends.
Royale High
Royale High is a roleplaying game where you can become a fairy and live in a magical fairytale world. There are a bunch of different dress-up opportunities, so you can design your fairy however you want. The map is split into different areas, including schools and an archery place.
A lot of the game relies on roleplaying with your friends - one pretending to be a teacher at the school, another being someone that you can go shopping with at the mall. Having friends that are interested in fairies and travelling around with you can make the game so much more fun, especially if you all have a goal in mind or a story in your head that you want to follow.
Shindo Life
Shindo Life is a fantastic world full of adventures and dangers. It is a great Naruto-style Roblox game where you have to live the life of a ninja. You will have to face many enemies and fight against complex bosses. You can get some rare abilities and Bloodlines as a reward for victory. There are various modes and mini games that you can try. And, of course, it is even more interesting to explore this charming world with friends.
You can enjoy victories and face all of the difficulties together. If you are looking for more information about it, make sure to check our Shindo Life tier list, where we ranked every Bloodline from best to worst. We also have Shindo Life codes for free spins and various boosts.
Outlaster
Outlaster is a Roblox game based on the TV show drama Survivor. You and everyone else on the island will be competing in various challenges on teams to outlast each other. These different challenges are randomised and often have your entire team trying to work together.
Having friends on your team whom you can communicate with and who can ensure you are doing the right thing can help your team come out on top, which would then allow your friends to be safe from eliminating a member. Being able to chat with your friends and communicate not only enhances the Outlaster feel, but it really can help with strategy in the game and makes for a better experience.
Build a Boat for Treasure
Build a Boat for Treasure is a game that allows you to completely build a boat or some type of vehicle by placing various blocks around it before launching it out to sea. Your goal is to blast your boat out the furthest - that way you can unlock more materials so that you can continue to build.
It’s one of those games where you can sit there and play on your own, but working together to build a boat is much more fun! You can even add more seats to your boat so that your friends can ride with you and see exactly what works and what doesn’t work. Having more than one great mind can really help create something awesome, especially with all the freedom in the game when it comes to building.
Build a Boat for Treasure codes are being released every now and then, so if you're interested in trying out the game, feel free to use them!
Slap Battles
Slap Battles is a game all about fighting your friends, but in a wacky and fun way that really makes the game feel less intense. Slap Battles gives you a giant hand and puts you in a little arena. You can then slap your friends off of the island, watching them zoom away into the sky before trying to slap another person out! It’s fun, it’s wacky, and sometimes you just want to slap your friend and make them fall into the sky!
There are a few different arenas to try out, and if you have more than one friend, you can gang up against everyone or slip into teams on a private server to make the game more challenging! It’s just silly, wacky fun.
Hotel Simulator
Hotel Simulator has you trying to run a motel without going bankrupt in the process. When it comes to working together, you and your friends will need to take on the role of reception, cleaning and cooking. Ordering food and upgrading your motel will also need to be done, and you will need to work together.
Often, you can use your personal funds or your motel funds to work on the place, but you will also need to ensure you have enough to pay the bills when they are due - or else it will be the end for you! Working together with friends means you can split the work and ensure that when people take breaks, someone else is able to cover to make sure that the place continues to run smoothly.
UNOfficial
UNOfficial is a Roblox version of the card game Uno, which I am sure everyone has played! In this game, you can play UNOfficial against your friends, picking the card types in the deck and ensuring everyone follows the rules. It’s a game that is best played with friends you can hear and talk to, as that adds a lot to the game.
There are also a few varieties that you can unlock if you play the game enough and finish some rounds, which can be fun to explore when you get bored of the normal standard round. The various 3D effects also really take this card game to the next level.
Blox Fruits
Blox Fruits is an action role-playing game where you can decide to be a pirate or a marine, adventuring out and fighting against anyone who attacks you in the world. Your friends can join your team, sailing around the open sea and taking on monkeys who won’t stop attacking you.
You can all earn coins to purchase new weapons and upgrade yourself so you can become a master swordsman - or if you’d like, a powerful blox fruit user. Either way, the goal is to become very strong! Having friends that you play with can help you take on some of the stronger boss battles and can allow you to make your way through the world much quicker - and without dying so much!
We did make a Blox Fruits tier list where you can pick the best sortable fruits, but not only that, we also have codes for Blox Fruits that will get you XP boosts and some stat resets. Feel free to use both!
Brookhaven RP
Brookhaven RP is a massive roleplaying game where you can do basically anything. There is a massive world that has so many different buildings for jobs. You can go to the arcade, work at a car dealership, or become a doctor. The town is massive and everything is well-thought! You can go to the police station, become the mayor, and do so much more.
If you want to work on your own house, you can create whatever you want and decorate it however you see fit. Playing with friends allows you to roleplay better - you can show them your home and even drive around with them. It becomes a much bigger and fuller world, and is more fun to play if you know some of the people you are playing with.
Expedition Antarctica
Expedition Antarctica is a game about going across the Antarctic to reach the South Pole. The route is tricky with a lot of different ways to fall and die, putting you back at the last settlement camp that you’ve been to when you do. This can be due to running out of food along the way, slipping into the cold waters around you or falling off the edge of a cliff.
It’s an epic adventure on a massive and seemingly endless map, but it's much better if you have a group of people to help with the expedition. You can watch their moves so that you do not fall in the same spots they do, encourage them as they follow you around, and otherwise share this experience with both you and your friends at once. It’s an interesting world, and very enjoyable to explore with friends.
Piggy
Piggy is another super popular game on Roblox. One person is the baddie - Piggy - and the rest are running and trying to escape. Whether you are running or killing is random, but having some friends to work with you when you are running is really useful in this game.
Together, you can plan and lure Piggy to different areas, have your friends keep watch while you hide, and help you find the exit by explaining where they found it. It’s a challenging game as Piggy quickly moves around looking to do the most damage, but having a friend by your side can really help you survive.
Livetopia
Another role-playing game, Livetopia is a very popular game with more of a futuristic look to it. You can have pets, get vehicles, create your house, and take on various jobs in the world. Having your friends play with you can allow you to create whatever story you want! You can all go to the movies or pretend to work in the Cafe together.
You can show off your house and drive around with your friends, exploring the world around you. It’s a game that is constantly being updated as well with new features, which is always great to see. Livetopia gives you a massive open world and plenty of new players to interact with.
These are the best Roblox games to play with friends! If you have anything to add, leave a comment below and we'll check your suggestions.