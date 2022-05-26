Blox Fruits tier list - Best fruits by type
| Blox Fruits
With over 5 billion visits and hundreds of thousands of active players online every day, Blox Fruits is arguably one of the most popular adventure experiences on the Roblox gaming platform.
The goal in this game is simple. Become the best fighter ever! There are various fighting techniques to choose from and many tough opponents to take down. All that in a vast world that you have to explore in order to uncover its secrets. If you are a fan of PvE and working in a team environment, you'll enjoy the many raids and boss fights. If you are super competitive, and you enjoy going after other players, there's always PvP going on.
Of course, in order to be the best, you need to know what you are working with. There are various fruits to choose from, so naturally, the question is: Which are the best that you should try to get, and which are the ones that you should avoid? Here you'll find all the answers as we present to you the best Blox Fruit tier list!
About the FruitsThere are four ways to deal damage in this game. It can be done either with a fighting style, a sword, a gun, or a Fruit. There are 33 fruits in total as of today in game, and they are divided into 3 main categories. These categories are:
- Elemental
- Natural
- Beast
In the following pages, you will find every fruit ranked in tiers based on their overall performance with S tier being the highest. We've taken PvP, as well as PvE content into consideration. With all that out of the way, let's get right into it!
1
Elemental-type Fruits
Fruit users in this category become immune to damage from other styles. Only with 'Enhancement' activated can guns, sword and fighting style damage Elemental users. There are 8 fruits in this category currently in the game.
Below, we break them down to see how they rank.
A Tier
|Light
|Nothing travels faster than Light. So it makes sense that this fruit provides the fastest flight in the game. That said, you need to have it awakened if you want to control its speed. Overall, this fruit is among the very best when it comes to grinding. It's not widely used in PvP due to its aim mechanic.
B Tier
|Ice
|Flame
|Dark
|Magma
|Rumble
|Dark is one of the best fruits when it comes to PvP when it's awakened, especially for Gun and Sword users. Burn damage and knock back is what make Flame a good fruit for bosses. Not top tier though when it comes to PvP or grinding. Ice even after the nerfs on Ice Bird is still considered an overall decent fruit. Magma is a great choice as a grinding fruit thanks to its super damage output. Rumble offers elemental immunity to its user and great crowd control skills. It lacks in terms of damage though, and it requires high mastery level.
D Tier
|Sand
|Smoke
|In its non-awakened form, Sand is a somewhat ok choice for low level grinding, but is considered to be a bad PvP fruit. When awakened, it offers good stuns and has a much better damage output. Smoke is the weakest among the Elemental fruits, and it could have been in a separate tier on its own. It does offer Elemental immunity though, and it demands low energy amounts. Its very low damage and mobility cannot be understated.
- Looking for Roblox codes? Check out our complete list of Roblox redeem codes so you won't miss out on any free prizes for your favourite games!
2
Natural-type Fruits
Currently, 21 fruits fall under the Natural category. What makes these fruits unique compared to others is that they allow their users to control natural forces. Since this is the largest category, there are various fruits available and a lot to talk about.
Let's check out how they stack up compared to each other.
S Tier
|Dough
|Soul
|Venom
|Even though a Natural fruit, Dough behaves as an Elemental type, and it's known as one of the best in game overall, especially for PvP. The latest addition, Soul, is among the highest fruits in terms of damage. All its moves require very high mastery though. Venom, a Paramecia-type fruit, is another great option for grind and PvP thanks to its poison damage. It's considered one of the very best fruits in the game overall.
A Tier
|Quake
|Shadow
|If Quake was as effective in grinding as it is in PvP, it would probably be S tier. But, since we have to take everything into consideration when we make these lists, we cannot rank it any higher. Nevertheless, it is a very solid option and once awakened, very powerful. In terms of overall damage output, there are not many fruits that can rival Shadow. All of its moves deal damage, it can heal its user and has great combo potential. On the other hand, it's not as easy to use in PvP since the user has to aim the skills, which are short (melee) range.
B Tier
|Control
|Door
|Gravity
|Love
|Paw
|Control is a good choice for pretty much any type of character thanks to its great combo potential, mobility and crowd control. Its very high mastery requirements, though, make this one a bad choice at lower levels. It's also the worst when it comes to Sea Beast hunting. Door is probably the very best fruit in terms of mobility, but it severely lacks damage and has no ranged moves. Gravity has great range and radius, but its damage is somewhat underwhelming damage. Its slow casting skills, making it easy to dodge. Love is a good support fruit due to its move set that provides a lot of crowd control (stun). On the other hand, it has below average damage and the lack of ranged skills are problematic. Paw is an overall decent PvP fruit for all characters, but especially for Swords. Above average damage output and long range are its best traits. On the flip side, it requires high mastery and its skills are hard to hit.
C Tier
|Diamond
|Barrier
|String
|Revive
|Rubber
|Barrier is good for blocking out enemies and it provides good defense. Diamond is a bad fruit choice for beginners due to its high mastery requirements but good for Sword mains later on as it provides good tanking skills. String is a top tier PvP fruit but it doesn't perform as good in other important aspects of the game especially if it's not awakened.
D Tier
|Chop
|Kilo
|Spring
|Spin
|Chop is probably the strongest fruit in this tier due to its ability to grant immunity to its users against Swords. Bosses, Ice and Light swords WILL do damage though. Kilo is a starter fruit. It provides fast area of effects skills and it's great against Sky users.Spring's move set is all about movement as the name suggest and it does a pretty good job at it. Especially good for sword users. That said, it provides very low damage. There are two fruits that are considered to be even weaker than the fruits in this tier. These are Bomb and Spike.
3
Beast-type Fruits
There are only 4 Beast-type fruits currently in the game. Fruits of this type provide their users the ability to shape-shift into a beast/animal like creature.
Let's see how strong these unique fruits really are!.
S Tier
|Phoenix
|Dragon
|Two out of four Beast-type fruits are top tier, and they are considered among the best in the game currently. Phoenix in its awakened form offers great healing, very fast flight and great overall damage. These traits make it a great choice for pretty much all kind of content. Dragon even though it is the most expensive fruit in the game, and it's not recommended for lower levels, it is easily one of the best overall fruits.
A Tier
|Buddha
|The damage reduction Buddha offers to its user once transformed is top tier. Even though it is not a great choice for PvP (non-awakened), it's amazing in raids for tank characters. In it's awakened form and with the right set up, Buddha can be one of the best fruits overall.
C Tier
|Falcon
|The latest Beast-type fruit is also the weakest. It provides only one area of effect move, and it's really hard to land its attack. Its low damage output doesn't help much either.