Blox Fruits tier list - Best fruits by type

With over 5 billion visits and hundreds of thousands of active players online every day, Blox Fruits is arguably one of the most popular adventure experiences on the Roblox gaming platform.

The goal in this game is simple. Become the best fighter ever! There are various fighting techniques to choose from and many tough opponents to take down. All that in a vast world that you have to explore in order to uncover its secrets. If you are a fan of PvE and working in a team environment, you'll enjoy the many raids and boss fights. If you are super competitive, and you enjoy going after other players, there's always PvP going on.

Of course, in order to be the best, you need to know what you are working with. There are various fruits to choose from, so naturally, the question is: Which are the best that you should try to get, and which are the ones that you should avoid? Here you'll find all the answers as we present to you the best Blox Fruit tier list!

About the Fruits

Elemental

Natural

Beast

There are four ways to deal damage in this game. It can be done either with a fighting style, a sword, a gun, or a Fruit. There are 33 fruits in total as of today in game, and they are divided into 3 main categories. These categories are:

In the following pages, you will find every fruit ranked in tiers based on their overall performance with S tier being the highest. We've taken PvP, as well as PvE content into consideration. With all that out of the way, let's get right into it!