Anime Vanguards codes for August 2025
Updated on August 30, 2025 - new code added
Anime Vanguards is another hugely popular tower defence game on Roblox that brings together all our favourite anime and manga-inspired characters under one roof. You collect your favourite characters, level them up, and put them in charge of defending your “always-under-attack” towers.
To level up your units and strengthen your deck, use Anime Vanguards codes for freebies like Gems, Essence stones, Stat Chips, and more, making fending off those attackers a bit easier.
If you don’t know how to redeem Anime Vanguards codes, you can find a step-by-step guide at the end of the page. Now, without further ado, let’s dive right in.
Active Anime Vanguards codes
- UnendingRage - 1.5k Gems, 20 Stat Chips (new!)
- TheStrongest - 50 Rerolls (new!)
- IAMTHEONEWHODECIDES - 10 Rainbow Essence Stones, 20 Rerolls
- SUMMER - 30 Stat Chips, 30 Rerolls
- THEONE - 1,500 Iced Teas
- TheWorld - 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Stat Chips
- Freedom - 1,500 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gold
- Sasageyo - 5 Phoenix Shards, 1,000 Gems
Expired codeskat | PysephBirthday | Spring | Sorry4Bugs | Late | PvP | HeavenOrHell | 100kSubs | LordShadow | ODYSSEYFIX | CORRUPTION | 1MILLION | 2MLIKES | ALSISBEST | THESYSTEM | OneInAVanguardillion | DOUBLEEVOLUTION | YT200K | AURA | SEASONOFLOVE | EXTENDEDMAINT | NOTLONELY | SALTERBOSS | BYEDIVALO | NewLobby! | Update3! | LotsofPresents! | enumaelish | WinterUpdateSoon | FateUpdate | TOURNAMENTBUG | PART7 | STEELBALL | 23RDPRESIDENT | TURBONICLEGRANDMA | STANDPROUD | SPEEDYDAD | 500MVISITS | UPDATE1 | SHIBUYA | DELAYGUARDS | SORRY4SHUTDOWN | WHYISTHISNOTWORKING???????? | HAPPYNEWYEAR | HALLOWEENWASLASTMONTH | 10KLIKES | 100KLIKES | 200KLIKES | 300KLIKES | 400KLIKES | AV500KLIKES | 600KLIKES | 800KLIKES | THXFOR1MLIKES | 10MVISITS | 100MVISITS | 25MVISITS | 70MVISITS | AV50MIL | 300KPLAYERS | TIKTOK50K | ROST10K | SLAYER | LATEUPDATESORRY | DELAY | RELEASE
How to redeem Anime Vanguards codes?Follow these steps to redeem all the active Anime Vanguards codes:
- Launch Anime Vanguards.
- Tap on the Codes tab located on the right side of the screen.
- Type the code in the Enter Code section.
- Hit Redeem Code.
If the code is active and working, you will instantly receive the reward in your inventory. For expired codes, you’ll get the ‘Code is Expired’ message. Simple.
Where can I find more codes for Anime Vanguards?If you want to get your hands on every latest Anime Vanguards code, we suggest you bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes. But since you're a fan of anime, we know that you're going to poke around until you find where the devil sleeps, so look around official YouTube for the game. The alternative is to get into their Discord community and check the 'Giveaways' channel every now and then.
We have a real gold mine since you're a Roblox fan. We’ve got codes for Anime Spirits, Untitled Boxing Game codes, and more!