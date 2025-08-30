Anime Vanguards codes for August 2025

Updated on August 30, 2025 - new code added

Anime Vanguards is another hugely popular tower defence game on Roblox that brings together all our favourite anime and manga-inspired characters under one roof. You collect your favourite characters, level them up, and put them in charge of defending your “always-under-attack” towers.

To level up your units and strengthen your deck, use Anime Vanguards codes for freebies like Gems, Essence stones, Stat Chips, and more, making fending off those attackers a bit easier.

If you don’t know how to redeem Anime Vanguards codes, you can find a step-by-step guide at the end of the page. Now, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Active Anime Vanguards codes

UnendingRage - 1.5k Gems, 20 Stat Chips (new!)

1.5k Gems, 20 Stat Chips (new!) TheStrongest - 50 Rerolls (new!)

- 50 Rerolls (new!) IAMTHEONEWHODECIDES - 10 Rainbow Essence Stones, 20 Rerolls

10 Rainbow Essence Stones, 20 Rerolls SUMMER - 30 Stat Chips, 30 Rerolls

- 30 Stat Chips, 30 Rerolls THEONE - 1,500 Iced Teas

- 1,500 Iced Teas TheWorld - 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Stat Chips

- 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Stat Chips Freedom - 1,500 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gold

- 1,500 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gold Sasageyo - 5 Phoenix Shards, 1,000 Gems

Expired codes

How to redeem Anime Vanguards codes?

Launch Anime Vanguards.

Tap on the Codes tab located on the right side of the screen.

tab located on the right side of the screen. Type the code in the Enter Code section.

section. Hit Redeem Code.

Follow these steps to redeem all the active Anime Vanguards codes:

If the code is active and working, you will instantly receive the reward in your inventory. For expired codes, you’ll get the ‘Code is Expired’ message. Simple.

Where can I find more codes for Anime Vanguards?

If you want to get your hands on every latest Anime Vanguards code, we suggest you bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes. But since you're a fan of anime, we know that you're going to poke around until you find where the devil sleeps, so look around official YouTube for the game. The alternative is to get into their Discord community and check the 'Giveaways' channel every now and then.

