Anime Fruit codes for December 2025

No matter by which title you know this fantastic Roblox experience, in Anime Fruit (named Fruit Reborn earlier), you can summon and equip various powerful fruits and get to work! Farm, level up, assign skill points to the right stats, and you soon find yourself so strong you can take on anything.

I have all of the Anime Fruit codes to help you get your hands on a lot of Gems, which you can then use to summon fruit! Personally, I find the Love Love fruit so fun to play and so strong that I recommend it for those who want a burst fruit.

Anyway, let's check out the actual codes so you can get those free Gems I mentioned.

Active Anime Fruit codes

Roxy - 1000 Gems (new!)

1000 Gems (new!) Grandline - 1000 Gems (new!)

1000 Gems (new!) quakefruit - 1000 Gems

1000 Gems jojo - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems akaza - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems fireboard - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems Nezuko - 1,000 Gems

1,000 Gems thunder - 1,000 Gems

1,000 Gems hotfix1 - 1 Mystical Fruit

1 Mystical Fruit mugen - 1,000 Gems

- 1,000 Gems newlight - 1,000 Gems

1,000 Gems android - 1,000 Gems

1,000 Gems dragonball - 1,000 Gems

1,000 Gems fullyawake - 1,000 Gems

1,000 Gems leopard - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems awake - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems LoveLove - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems goodluck - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems bossloot - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems fighting - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems welcome - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems powerup - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems discord - 1000 Gems

Expired

cyrene - 1000 Gems

easter - 2000 Gems

partner

dungeon

How to redeem codes in Anime Fruit

If you don't know how to redeem the codes yet, just follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Step 1 : Go to the Free Code NPC in the town - he's located next to the fountain, and has a yellow-ish icon on top of his head.

: Go to the in the town - he's located next to the fountain, and has a yellow-ish icon on top of his head. Step 2 : Talk to the NPC to open the code redemption window.

: to open the code redemption window. Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Redeem button.

How to get more codes?

New Anime Fruit codes are usually released around holidays (as was the case with the "Easter" code), but we can also expect them after updates. If you don't want to miss a single code, just follow our page, and we'll keep you in the loop.

