Asylum Life codes (December 2025)
It's not easy being locked up in an asylum, but you can plan your escape easily if you've got the right tools - which is where our Asylum Life codes come in.
Things are slowly getting out of control in the asylum...but what can you do? Not much, really.
Not in Asylum Life at least. You're locked in there for being too crazy, after all. It's a fun Roblox adventure where you'll basically try to escape by all means necessary - and since you've got a pretty long stay ahead, you can try to have more fun by redeeming these Asylum Life codes!
These give you EXP Boosters, which are super handy if you want to plan your escape as a patient. Oh - but they're also useful if you're playing as staff! You're left to fend for yourself, so you can pick one of three roles: medical staff, orderly staff or patient. Of course, as you can guess, being a patient is insanely fun (pun intended).
Your goal is to escape the facility...so it's all fun and games until "Prison Break" (or in this case, Asylum Break) happens.
And if you're keen on sneaking out of there as effortlessly as possible, we've also got a step-by-step guide on how to escape in Asylum Life. You're welcome.
Active Asylum Life codes
- EXPERIMENTING - 3x EXP Booster (new!)
- SCIENTIFIC - 3x EXP Booster
- NURSE - 2x EXP Booster
- REVAMP - 2x EXP Booster
- ORDERLY - 2x EXP Booster
- RETIREMENT - 2x EXP Booster
- VOCALOID - 2x EXP Booster
- JAMMER - 2x EXP Booster
- RADIO - 2x EXP Booster
- STEAMPUNK - 2x EXP Booster
- BOLA - 3x EXP Booster
Expired
- MEME
- MUSICAL
- BRUTE
- ZOMBIES
- HYSTERIC
- ARCBATON
- COMMANDER
- BEEZLEBUB
- ESCAPE
- ZUDARAN
- 20M
- BOMBFRENZY
- PEACEFULMODE
- LEVELS
- PIPEBOMB
- RELEASE
- CONSOLE
- SCIENTIST
How to redeem codes in Asylum LifeIf you're not sure how to redeem your goodies, you can follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Complete the tutorial (if you're playing for the first time).
- Step 2: Tap on the 3 dots at the top left side of the screen to unfold the menu.
- Step 3: Go to Open Shop.
- Step 4: Select the Twitter (the bluebird) icon on the right side of Boosts.
- Step 5: Type in your code, then hit Redeem.
Rewards not working?If some of the Asylum Life codes can't be redeemed, then they've probably expired. All the newly released ones only stay active for a short time, which is why you need to be quick.
How to get more freebies?We often get new codes on the official X account. If you're not on X, you can always just save this page and check it weekly. We're adding any new ones we find to the list!
