Assetto Street Racing codes (December 2025)

Today we'll take a look at all the Assetto Street Racing codes, so you can get a free car and some much-needed Cash!

Do you love racing cars as much as I do? Then you're in for a treat, because in Assetto Street Racing, the visuals are on par with those often seen in big-screen racers. The premise is simple: obtain cool cars, do a little tuning here and there, and you're off to the races (literally).

Feel free to drive around, drift, and race other players throughout the city, while exploring the streets and taking photos to compete for the best-equipped race car. It's a dream come true!

And if you're looking for some extra income, which I'm sure you are since you're here, you're likely aware that this one has redeem codes. So, we have collected all of the codes for Assetto Street Racing that the developers have released so far and put them in one convenient location. Feel free to use them!

Active Assetto Street Racing codes

GREENGOBLIN - Green Goblin Charger

Green Goblin Charger 100KMEMBERS - 100k+ cash

Expired

NOTLIKEUS - Kendrick’s GNX car

80KMEMBERS - 80000 Cash

ASR2025 - 35000 Cash

SORRY4SHUTD0WN

SHADCARRYING

LETSGOOO

CHOPCHOP

MAJORUPDATE1

10KLIKES

JUSTUPDATE

4MVISITS

SORRY4DELAY

BROFINALLY

NOTADRILL

NEWLIMITED

How to redeem codes in Assetto Street Racing

Step 1 : Hit the Join Game button (Select a server and join).

: Hit the button (Select a server and join). Step 2 : Tap on the Free Rewards button in the top right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the button in the top right corner of the screen. Step 3: Type in your code, then hit the Redeem Code button.

To redeem all the active codes, just follow these steps:

Why can't I redeem codes in Assetto Street Racing?

How to get more codes?

If you can't redeem the codes, make sure you join the Assetto Studio group on Roblox. This is one of the main reasons people can't seem to redeem the codes right now.New codes are usually released on the official X account, but people tend to post them on the official Discord server too. We are keeping an eye on both and adding them to this list whenever they're released to save you from having to search the entire internet for them!

