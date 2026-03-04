The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 67 - Pokemon Go, Marvel Contest of Champions, and Neverness to Everness

On the Roland-Garros eSeries and the perils of Google Docs

Did you use to play games that were way above the recommended age for you, and how would you feel about an X-Men character that hails from your nation?

We try our hardest to be professional in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, which is brought to you courtesy of the Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2026!

We celebrate our entry into the big leagues by offering a sneak peek at what Tennis Clash has in store for you over the next few months, with the first round of the tournament qualification kicking off tomorrow. Iwan and Will would've delivered the sponsorship flawlessly if I hadn't inadvertently messed up Will's lines towards the end thanks to Google's shared docs (but he still managed to stick the landing with a flourish!).

That said, there's a lot to look forward to as the tournament runs throughout April until the final stage on May 23rd, so stay tuned as we talk more about it in the episodes to come!

With that, Iwan dives into the first news topic for the episode with Eras of Wrestling's mobile launch. It supposedly takes you through a variety of periods throughout the history of wrestling, and while Will throws the idea of a wrestling gacha game out into the ether, I move on to the launch of Reigns: The Witcher.

The latest version of the popular Reigns franchise will have you embellishing Geralt's tale through Dandelion the Bard, and all you have to do is swipe left or right to try to survive for as long as you possibly can before you end up in a ditch somewhere in the Continent.

We do the usual serving of waffles about the perils of growing old and the right age to be playing Skyrim before Will lightens the mood with Pokemon Go's 10th anniversary (and Pokemon's 30th anniversary!). There's plenty to explore within the Kanto region, so if you're eager to go back to the franchise's roots, now's the perfect time to do just that.

Iwan then impossibly segues from Pokemon to Welsh national pride somehow, telling us all about the latest update within Marvel Contest of Champions. This spirals into Iwan's indignation that Will dares to question Jean Grey's multiple deaths, but the good news is that Pixie, being a Welsh mutant, brings Iwan back in good spirits.

Of course, Will never fails to trigger Iwan at every opportunity, so "Iwan the Welsh" passes the ball to me with Neverness to Everness and its upcoming launch on April 29th. All three of us are pretty excited about this one, especially since it's got an interesting blend of elements and a fresh monetisation model.

And finally, Will wraps it all up with the announcement for Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis, which is still all hush-hush at the moment. Will is our resident KR expert, though, so if you're curious about the other entries in the franchise while you wait, you can take a peek at his Kingdom Rush series ranking for more.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!