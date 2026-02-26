Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis sees the biggest entry in the series yet announced for mobile

Will also come to Steam

Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis has now been announced for iOS, Android and Steam

It sees the latest iteration of the hit tower defence series, which has met huge acclaim on mobile

The sixth entry promises new and reimagined heroes, alongside maps and gameplay

The tower defence has been an icon of mobile for years now. Relying only on simple controls and forward planning, it fits the platform perfectly, so it's no surprise the Kingdom Rush series has proved hugely popular as a result. Now, the biggest entry this far has been announced in the form of Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis.

Announced earlier today, Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis is slated for a release on iOS, Android and Steam, and promises big things for the series. One thing is guaranteed not to change, however, as you once more take on the forces of the Vez'nan with the help of towers and heroes to drive them back.

As for what else is coming? Expect new heroes, reimagined locations and other such additions to the series. At the moment, Ironhide Studios is a bit cagey about what exactly that'll entail, but it does seem to indicate we can expect this entry to be even bigger and better than before.

It's certainly been a big few years for Kingdom Rush as a franchise. Over on PC, Kingdom Rush 5 made a massive splash on Steam China, as well as launching simultaneously on Google Play and Play Pass. With that in mind, it's easy to expect big things from Kingdom Rush 6.

As for when exactly we'll see it? That's not clear, as it's one of the details the folks at Ironhide have been cagey about in their announcement. But I'd wager that we could see it sometime this year, if not sometime towards the end.

