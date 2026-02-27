Neverness to Everness opens pre-registration on iOS and Android before finally releasing in April

The doors to Hethereau are almost open

Pre-registration live with milestone rewards up to 35 million sign-ups

Urban sandbox blends anomaly hunting, driving, and multiplayer activities

Launch set for April 29th on iOS and Android

We’ve been hearing about Neverness to Everness for what feels like ages now. Between multiple playtests, event showcases, and constant tweaks behind the scenes, it’s slowly shifted from an interesting concept to something that actually feels real. And now, with a launch window locked for April, the long stretch of testing finally looks like it’s giving way to the real thing.

Perfect World Games and Hotta Studio have opened pre-registration for Neverness to Everness, giving early sign-ups a shot at milestone rewards once the servers go live. It’s the usual incentive push – currency, upgrade materials, and even a character if 30 million players sign up in advance.

If you’ve been following NTE closely, you’ll know the pitch has always been a little different from typical open-world RPGs. Hethereau isn’t just a quest hub; it’s a city built around everyday activities as much as anomaly hunting.

One moment you’re chasing supernatural disturbances, the next you’re drifting through traffic, jumping into multiplayer side activities, or getting chased by police after pushing the chaos meter a little too far. That blend of urban sandbox and character-driven storytelling is clearly where the developers are trying to set it apart.

Under the hood, the latest build pushes the visual side further with an updated Unreal Engine version and improved character models, while driving systems - from drifting physics to destructible vehicles - look like they’re meant to be more than a simple travel mechanic. First-person exploration is also part of the experience now, which will change how you take in the city compared to earlier builds.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about how everything will come together, but after so many beta cycles, it feels like the finish line is finally visible. NTE is set to launch on April 29th, and if you want a clearer picture of how it actually plays, you might want to check out Catherine’s Neverness to Everness preview before jumping in.