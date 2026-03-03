Logitech G offers impressive lineup of gear for today's competitive sports scene

Preferred Partner Feature

Gear up and load up

Esports is bigger than ever, and it's not slowing down any time soon

The industry is valued at $2.1bn to date

Logitech G's fast and responsive haptic gear keeps the competition going

Adrenaline-pumping action, a hefty prize pool, and the roar of a thousand-spectator crowd - while this might've only been applicable for actual physical sports back in the day, that's simply no longer the case with the dawn of esports. Popular gaming brand Logitech G knows that all too well, especially since their latest study shows just how massive the esports scene has become in recent years.

In particular, one in ten respondents out of 18,000 would happily shift to a professional gaming career if given the chance - and what's even more surprising is that it's not just the Gen Z respondents who are eyeing "pro gaming" as their top goal. That's the same for 10 per cent of Millennials and 7 per cent of Gen X.

Lo and behold - even 3 per cent of Boomers have that same goal, too.

And rightly so, especially since viewership is at its peak right now, with the 2024 League of Legends World Final gathering a 50 million peak global audience. It won't come as a surprise for anyone, then, if projections for the industry are at $7.5bn by 2030.

All that number crunching simply means that Logitech G seems properly primed for empowering the esports scene with its specialised tech.

"For more than two decades, Logitech G has played a central role in shaping the competitive gaming ecosystem, working with elite players, teams, and leagues while investing in grassroots, amateur, and collegiate programmes globally," says Derek Perez, Head of Gaming Communications at Logitech G. "We remain committed to empowering players, gamers and creators at every level, and to ensuring the industry continues to grow in an inclusive and accessible way."

The brand showcases this commitment in a variety of ways. Case in point: the new PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE offers Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS) that lets you immerse yourself into the experience even deeper. Couple that with incredibly precise haptic feedback and it's likely going to boost your performance on the battlefield, especially with its reduced click latency and long battery life.

That said, if you're keen on upping your game, so to speak, you might want to check out Logitech G's lineup of advanced gear for more. You have to fine-tune your equipment before diving into any online skirmish, after all!