The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 64 - Sea of Remnants, Neverness to Everness, and The Case of the Golden Idol

On living the pirate life and inevitably going to jail

Are you a fan of open-world shenanigans? And are you subscribed to any kind of games service at the moment? I'm away on this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, so Iwan and Will take a quick moment to lament my absence from the episode before jumping right into Sea of Remnants, which has now launched its closed alpha test. It makes use of a lot of niche pirate elements and that Jinx-like trope - we're still hoping this'll come to mobile in a Once Human-esque kind of way, so fingers crossed.

After a bit of thought on how rag-tag pirate crews are supposed to be formed, Will segues into Neverness to Everness' Co-Ex Test, with pre-registration now live on iOS and Android. This inevitably leads to a conversation about Grand Theft Auto and the philosophy of open-world experiences.

There's surprisingly a tad less waffling between here and the next topic, which is Heartopia and the cosy sim's My Little Pony collaboration. Of course, the waffles come a second later with Evangelion and the Decepticons, but Iwan does manage to steer the topic back on track with the pre-launch login event and mini-games that are now available ahead of the crossover's release.

Finally, Will wraps things up with The Case of the Golden Idol's departure from Netflix Games, but thankfully, you can still play this visually distinct point-and-click adventure on iOS and Android.

Iwan dives into what might be Netflix's plan for these mobile games in the long run, because contrary to what the streaming service seems to be doing, Crunchyroll knows its market and what it's going for. I suppose only time will truly tell.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!