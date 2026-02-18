The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 65 - CookieRun: Ovensmash, Where Winds Meet, and Dear Me, I Was…

On locking up ancient evils and hoping they don't escape (they always do)

How much do you love cookies, and do you truly, truly believe in yourself? We tackle everything from confectionery to waffles in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where our trio is complete and back for more mobile mayhem.

After an extremely chaotic intro where Iwan throws us off completely, Will lobs a helpful segue (that Iwan doesn't catch) with Where Winds Meet's Hexi expansion. There's plenty to look forward to once it launches on March 6th, and while they both ponder the intricacies of where winds actually meet, I offer another exciting thing to look forward to in March - CookieRun: Ovensmash.

This colourful new MOBA takes everyone's favourite cookies and drops them into an urban fantasy setting, where they can duke it out Brawl Stars-style. There's a bit of waffling about these cool cookies and their tortured pasts before Will eases us into Dark Mage Defense, which adapts the webtoon 66,666 Years: Advent of the Dark Mage into a roguelike RPG.

That's out now, and while Iwan does some fumbling of his own (and gets distracted by the book nook on his desk), he successfully manages to steer the conversation back to Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark. As the Epic Games freebie of the week, it sees you navigating through strange cases once more as detective Francis McQueen and officer Patrick Dooley.

These cases are pretty bite-sized, and if you're into short experiences on mobile, perhaps Dear Me, I Was… might appeal to you. This evocative tale takes you through the ordinary life of an ordinary woman, but there's certainly nothing ordinary about its message and its visuals.

The vibes give us plenty of sad feels for a bit, so Will counters the blues with Pocket Golf Tournament and its mobile launch, before finally wrapping things up by reiterating the power of believing in ourselves in this complicated thing we call life.

