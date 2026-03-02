Eras of Wrestling launches on iOS and Android with five-era booking and backstage management

Run the show

Fantasy GM sim focused on booking matches

Five wrestling eras shape tone, venues, and audience expectations

Manage morale, factions, promos, and title pushes to boost ratings

Management sims usually put you in charge of a football club, a farm, or an entire city. Eras of Wrestling hands you something arguably more volatile – a locker room full of spandex-clad egos and a live audience waiting to be entertained.

Now out on iOS and Android, it skips the suplex button entirely. You’re not wrestling - you’re booking. Yup, this time, you run the show - deciding who feuds with who, who gets the title push, and whether that slow-burn rivalry is actually worth the payoff. It’s a fantasy GM sim that lets you build a promotion across five distinct eras of pro wrestling, each with its own taste of chaos.

You start in the Territory days – smaller venues, tougher presentation, before moving through Mania, Next Gen, Xtreme, and Millennium. The tone shifts as you go. One era leans into gritty regional scraps, another wants fireworks, ladders, and a main event that probably shouldn’t be sanctioned anywhere.

The loop is straightforward, but there’s plenty to mess around with. You draft wrestlers built around familiar archetypes, juggle stats like in-ring ability and mic skills, and piece together shows with matches, promos, and skits. Factions form, tag teams click (or don’t), feuds simmer for weeks if you pace them right. It’s all about reading the crowd and giving them what they want.

And yes, morale matters. Push someone too hard and the locker room grumbles. Let a star cool off and the ratings dip. You’re constantly balancing spectacle with backstage harmony, which feels appropriately on brand for wrestling. Turns out managing the drama is half the sport.

If spreadsheets with transfer windows aren’t doing it for you, Eras of Wrestling is a different kind of management fix.

And if you’re browsing for more number-crunching with personality, our list of the best management games on Android has a few other contenders worth a look.