Tennis Clash to serve up another edition of Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault, with qualifiers set to begin on 5th March

Take another swing at the esports event in 2026

Tennis Clash, the fast-paced mobile tennis sim from Wildlife Studios, has been announced as the official game of this year’s Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault esports event after renewing its partnership with the French Tennis Federation.

The ace iOS and Android title has been the official mobile game of the tournament since 2022, and last year’s edition saw over 515,000 players from 221 territories take to the virtual clay of the Philippe-Chatrier Court across 9.5 million matches.

Tennis Clash fans can compete for a spot in this year’s Final Stage by coming out swinging at one of three Open Qualifiers, set to take place from 5th March to 7th April. They are free to enter worldwide for anyone who has the game on phone or tablet.

The French Tennis Federation has confirmed that the 2026 Final Stage will take place on 23rd May at the Roland-Garros auditorium in front of a live audience and will be live streamed on the France TV digital platform, as well as on the Roland-Garros YouTube channel, in English.

Lending further grandeur to the event is the announcement that Laure Valée - of European League of Legends Championship Series fame - will host the Final Stage. The iconic presenter has established herself as one of the leading personalities on the competitive esports scene, and was named Esports Host of the Year at the Game Awards 2025.

A hefty prize pot of €5,000 will be shared between the winner and runner-up, so make no mistake, Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault is a big deal in the world of esports and now enjoys international recognition. Indeed, the French Tennis Federation is expecting at least 500,000 players to slug it out again this year.

Not only will Tennis Clash host the event once again in 2026, but the French Tennis Federation has also renewed its partnership with the game right up until 2030.

First released in 2019, Tennis Clash is available to pick up for free on iOS and Android devices globally.