The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 68 - Overcooked, Overwatch Rush, and Nowhere Prophet

On testing relationships in the kitchen and defying your vampiric fate

Are you a fan of subscriptions, and what do you consider to be an actual "tower defence" game? Things flow pretty smoothly in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where the topics actually aren't as chaotic as they usually turn out to be.

Surprisingly, we get right to it with the recent changes to Google Play's store fees, which have been a bit of an "epic" saga over the years. If you're not familiar with the whole thing, Iwan offers a quick explanation that should get you up to speed.

After Will airs out his woes against Apple Arcade, we move to Moonlight Peaks for some reason, which - despite being a genre I'm not entirely a fan of - is actually incredibly interesting thanks to its premise. You play as Dracula's daughter out to build a peaceful life away from vampirism in the countryside, which is intriguing enough to catch my attention ahead of its July 7th release.

The subject matter gives Will enough to go on with Wicked Defense, a new roguelike "tower defence" battler where you defend but don't really build towers. Does it still count as tower defence in that case? I suppose it's up to you to decide, but our resident TD expert, Will, certainly doesn't think so.

Now, it wouldn't be a regular podcast if Will didn't interrupt Iwan every chance he gets, so after a bit of disruptive fun, Iwan segues into Overcooked coming to Netflix Games. It's the perfect litmus test to see if your relationships can withstand a heated match, and in the Netflix edition, you get to see guest chefs from popular franchises within the subscription service's properties.

Then, before we end up going nowhere with another segue, we move right into Nowhere Prophet's official launch, which is a totally cool-looking roguelike card battler with an even cooler soundtrack. It's got all three of us really interested to give it a go, so if that's any indication of a game's appeal, you might want to put this on your radar too.

Will then wraps things up with the launch of Arranger on iOS and Android outside of Netflix. The art style is similar to Braid, which Will also reviewed on top of his Arranger review on the site. It's an interesting puzzler if you're looking for a change of pace in the genre, because you literally get to arrange the world.

But before we end the episode, Iwan picks my brain about the regional soft launch of Overwatch Rush, which I felt like was actually pretty newbie-friendly for noob little me.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!