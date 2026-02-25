Reigns: The Witcher is out now on iOS and Android to let you craft your own epic(ish) tale

Steel for humans, silver for monsters, embellishment for audiences

Reigns: The Witcher brings choice-based wackiness to the world of the Witcher

Take on the role of Dandelion the Bard to retell Geralt's exploits, with some changes

Simple decisions lead to wide, branching narratives and bizarre misadventures

Offering a mix of grim fantasy and classic sword & sorcery adventure, The Witcher has proven unsurprisingly popular with both gamers, readers and viewers alike. But do we really know Geralt? Well, Dandelion the Bard certainly thinks we don't, and Reigns: The Witcher, available to purchase on iOS and Android, is here to let him prove it!

In case you're not familiar, Reigns is what I'd call (with tongue firmly in cheek) a Tinder-like choice-based narrative game. You swipe left and right to make simple decisions, with an emerging narrative forming as you go. It sounds simple, but as the original Reigns demonstrated, these simple forms quickly let you craft your own epic tale of intrigue.

Not so much with Reigns: The Witcher, as this new release is framed as Dandelion's embellished retelling of Geralt's epic adventures. Of course, given that you have control of where the narrative goes, it can either follow the usual path of heroic (if unappreciated) monster slaying or veer off in an entirely wackier direction.

Pick your path

As Catherine laid out in her Reigns: The Witcher preview, this is definitely an experience for those with a sense of humour. Whether it's Geralt meeting an ignoble end or becoming a baker, you won't be reliving your own experience defying the Wild Hunt here.

At the same time, Reigns is a format that has surprising nuance. It's not as simple as picking 'good vs bad' or 'x vs y', and your responses can be quite innocuous but have wide-ranging impacts. So if seeing what madness springs from your choices is what you're looking for, then Reigns: The Witcher is definitely for you.

And if that does give you a taste for more substantial story-based games on mobile, then you'll be glad to know there's a veritable buffet awaiting you.