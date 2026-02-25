The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 66 - Songs of Conquest, Old School Runescape, and Residual

On the fear of missing out and false advertising

Do you prefer games that offer exactly what's on the tin, and who's responsible for making sure songs are present when "songs" are in the title? We tackle everything from dark folklore to FOMO in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast!

Will tries to impersonate Iwan's very "classy" voice for a bit before Iwan kicks off with Songs of Conquest, which is set to launch its first story-focused DLC, Rise Eternal, on March 5th. There's a deep backstory that Iwan dives into for the whole thing, but, of course, Will focuses instead on the actual title of the turn-based strategy.

Speaking of aptly titled adventures, there's Hatch Dragons, where you, well, hatch dragons. This is scheduled to launch on March 5th too, so if you're looking to collect cute dragons rather than more violent ones, this cosy sim should be right up your alley.

We bring some waffles along for the ride for a bit when it comes to these majestic mythological creatures, before Will segues into Residual - the Epic Games Store freebie of the week. It once again may not be the most aptly titled quest out there, but it is indeed pretty epic, with survival-driven platforming gameplay that focuses on exploration instead of combat.

Iwan oh-so-generously gives us a handy little tip about the Epic Games Store library before launching into a discussion on Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse, Square Enix's new premium mystery that's out now on iOS and Android. It's got an interesting mechanic that lets you examine the world around you in 360 degrees, which of course segues into merfolk and Iwan's dark interpretation of European lore.

That leads us to Almost Out of Mana, a minimalist puzzler where you, er, almost run out of mana. That's the ultimate goal, really - try to survive with enough mana intact and see if you can handle the pressure (as expected from the developer of Is This Yours?).

And finally, Will talks about Old School Runescape's Deadman Annihilation contest that's recently wrapped up, proving just how much you need to tune into Iwan's news articles on the site to avoid missing out on all the latest happenings.

