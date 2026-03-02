Marvel Contest of Champions to add Pixie and Madelyne Pryor for International Women’s Day celebrations

Women of Power rewards await

Pixie and Madelyne Pryor headline the Manic Pixie Dream Goblin quest

Women of Power campaign offers free Champions for new accounts

Magik rework and permanent 7-Star Ascension expand progression

After spending February celebrating Black History Month, Marvel Contest of Champions rolls straight into another commemoration, this time marking International Women’s Day alongside a few timely Marvel tie-ins. March is looking busy in the Battlerealm.

Front and centre are two new Champions – Pixie and Madelyne Pryor. Pixie lands first on March 12th, bringing her mutant pixie-dust hallucinations and soul dagger into the mix. Madelyne Pryor follows on the 26th, joining as the Goblin Queen with Limbo-themed abilities and a far less cheerful presence.

They anchor the new Event Quest, Manic Pixie Dream Goblin, which runs from early March through early April and delves into mystical chaos, Sorcerer Supreme cameos, and Limbo invasions. And if you’re wondering how either of them stacks up in the current meta, it’ll be worth revisiting our latest Marvel Contest of Champions tier list once again.

Kabam is also running a sizable Women of Power campaign aimed at new players. Anyone creating a fresh account in the promotional window can unlock a 14-day supply drop packed with Champions like She-Hulk, Rogue, Silk, Kate Bishop, and Phoenix, alongside rank-up materials and Awakening Gems.

Outside of the IWD, March ties into the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again season as well. Starting March 24th, you can grab free Daredevil and Jessica Jones profile pics, plus Champion Selectors for Daredevil (Hell’s Kitchen) and Kingpin. MCoC typically follows the latest releases, and given how popular the first season of Born Again was, it's unsurprising we’re having this little crossover.

On top of that, Magik receives a rework early in the month, while 7-Star Ascension becomes a permanent progression feature, letting you climb even further through new resources and a mechanic called Might.

Before jumping into the new quests or testing Ascension, make sure you’ve redeemed the latest Marvel Contest of Champions codes as well!