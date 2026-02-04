The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 63 - Heartopia, Crushable on Yahoo Games, and Goddess of Victory: Nikke

On curbing caffeine crashes and avoiding adulthood

Do you like playing bite-sized games on a daily basis when you're running late for work? We want to be right on time on this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast despite failing to record on the first of the month, and because we don't want to be late, Iwan gets right to it with Heartopia's collaboration with My Little Pony. It'll no doubt be an interesting mix of cosy vibes and Valentine's Day air, so if you're looking to bask in all the love this month, this is one to watch.

Will and Iwan show off their love-hate relationship for a bit before we happily move on to Reigns: The Witcher after a terrible segue, in which you swipe left or right to make choices that may or may not lead to your death (not IRL, of course, as Iwan rightly points out).

There's a big heaping of waffles from here to the next point, including but not limited to Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and baking. But we get there eventually, and by "there", I mean PUBG Mobile's collab with The King of Fighters. Mai Shiranui, Iori Yagami and Nakoruru will be joining the fray, which helps Iwan segue into Goddess of Victory: Nikke and its own crossover with the popular anime Lycoris Recoil.

After giving us a brief overview of the anime's premise, Iwan offers a sweet little shoutout to his auntie about some Cowboy Bebop-related feels, which is how we segue into the sweetness of Candy Crush spin-off Crushable on Yahoo Games and its self-aware ad starring Frankie Muniz.

And finally, Will rounds it up with the iOS launch of Cosmic Royale, but not before leaving us with some words of wisdom about being a good sport on the racetrack and the true meaning of winning.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!