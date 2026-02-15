Dark Mage Defense turns hit webtoon into a strategic roguelike RPG on iOS and Android

The world of 66,666 Years: Advent of the Dark Mage comes to mobile

You're a Dark Mage who's woken up after 66,666 years

Manually cast flashy spells and manage cooldowns

Roguelike loop encourages constant experimentation

Mobile has never really fallen out of love with defence RPGs, especially when they’ve got an existing webtoon behind them. Dark Mage Defense is the latest to arrive on iOS and Android, pulling its world from 66,666 Years: Advent of the Dark Mage and turning that over-the-top premise into something a bit more hands-on than your usual wave survival setup.

Like you would’ve rightfully guessed, you step into the shoes of a Dark Mage who’s been out of commission for… well, an absurdly long time. Now he’s awoken and must rebuild power the hard way. Instead of dropping towers and waiting for things to sort themselves out, you’ll find yourself actively casting spells, managing cooldowns and figuring out which heroes are actually useful to you.

It may sound like a lot, but it’s surprisingly flexible once you get going. You're on a constant experimentation spree as characters, magic, and upgrades can be combined in multiple possible ways. Your original setup may get you through the beginning but suddenly fall apart later, which may be fun if you're someone who enjoys tinkering around instead of sticking to one build throughout.

The roguelike structure keeps things moving along nicely too. A failed run is not wasted time because you’ll still walk away with stronger upgrades and a little more understanding of the loop. Dark Mage Defense isn’t something that requires a marathon session; it’s built for short bursts where you can pop in and see how far you can push it before things inevitably go sideways.

Progression ticks along in the background with daily rewards and events, which should help provide steady growth without an endless grind.

And if you’re curious how Dark Mage Defense compares to other similar releases on mobile, it might be worth checking out our picks for the top RPGs on Android.