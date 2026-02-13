Dear me, I was... brings watercolour visuals and silent storytelling to iOS and Android

A heartfelt journey

Dear me, I was... is now available on iOS and Android

Immersive narrative adventure following the life of a young woman

No dialogues, only contemplative storytelling

You probably don’t go into an Arc System Works release expecting something reflective, but Dear me, I was… feels like the studio taking a different route, and now it’s out on iOS and Android. Rather than pushing you into combat loops or systems-heavy play, this one is built around following the life of a woman through a series of small, connected moments.

There’s barely any traditional structure to hold onto, and that’s sort of the point. The story unfolds without dialogue, letting gestures and movement do the talking instead. You tap, interact lightly, and watch time pass, piecing together relationships and changes through observation rather than explanation. It’s short too, closer to a one-sitting experience than something designed to fill weeks of your schedule.

The presentation does a lot of the heavy lifting. Watercolour visuals give every scene a hand-painted look, and the animation style makes it feel like stepping into a moving illustration. Artist Taisuke Kanazaki’s influence is clear throughout, especially in how expressions and framing guide what you’re meant to notice.

What I find interesting is how firmly it sits outside the usual expectations for Arc System Works. If you’ve followed their fighters, this feels almost like the opposite end of the spectrum – softer, slower, and more interested in mood than mechanics. It’s also one of those releases where your enjoyment probably depends on whether you’re open to something more contemplative rather than actively challenging.

That said, there’s a place for experiences like this on mobile. Not everything needs to stretch into dozens of hours or demand perfect timing, sometimes it’s enough to spend a little while with a story that leaves space for interpretation.

And if you do find yourself drawn toward narrative-led releases after this, it’s worth checking out our list of the top narrative adventure games on mobile for a few more thoughtful picks.