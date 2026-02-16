Pocket Golf Tournament brings dice-rolling tabletop strategy to the green on iOS and Android

Time for some grid-based golf

Pocket Golf Tournament officially launches on iOS and Android

Pick your club and play on courses with various hazards

Long-term tracking and achievements also part of the loop

Golf shows up on mobile more often than you’d expect, and a lot of those releases feel like slight variations on the same idea. Pocket Golf Tournament has just landed on iOS and Android, and while it bakes in tabletop mechanics, it doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel either, which, depending on your mood, might be perfectly fine.

The concept here is simple. You pick a club, set your direction, roll the dice, and watch the shot play out across a tile-based course. Driver, irons, wedges - the usual toolkit is present, and the outcome depends on terrain, club choice, and a healthy dose of randomness. It’s basically real golf filtered through a board-style system.

Courses are built around familiar hazards like sand traps, water, and trees that can interrupt a shot mid-flight. Because everything sits on a grid, ball movement feels more like nudging pieces across a tabletop than driving across a full 3D fairway. That’s not necessarily a bad thing because it makes rounds quick and easy to dip into.

Scoring sticks to traditional rules, so you’re still trying to achieve birdies while bogeys and slowly climbing course leaderboards. There’s also a bit of long-term tracking through eclectic scores and achievements, which seems designed to keep competitive players checking back in even if the core loop stays fairly straightforward.

If you’ve bounced off heavier sports sims before, the lighter pace here might be appealing. And if you’ve played one or two digital golf board games already, you’ll probably know exactly what you’re getting into within the first few swings.

Either way, if you're curious how Pocket Gold Tournament stacks up against other sporty releases on mobile, it's worth checking out our picks for the top sports games on Android to see where your next quick-play favourite might sit.