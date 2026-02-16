Where Winds Meet set to unleash its new Hexi expansion with a whole new area next month

Time for a travel montage

Where Winds Meet has released a flashy new trailer for its upcoming Hexi expansion

Arriving on March 6th, it takes you to the historically important north-western region

Explore the gate of the historic Silk Road and its dramatic new vistas

With its fast-paced Wuxia action and fantastical depiction of medieval China, Where Winds Meet has proved to be a big hit for NetEase since it hit mobile, console and PC. Now, the adventure is set to get even bigger with the introduction of the Hexi expansion arriving on March 6th!

The trailer below shows plenty of action, drama and flashy visuals. But for Western fans, the name Hexi might not strike as much of a chord as it does with Chinese players. By all accounts, it seems the Hexi expansion will focus on a specific region of the same name called the Hexi Corridor, better known as part of the historic Silk Road.

And history seems to be a key part of this update. As explained in the recent developer letter, the narrative of the Hexi expansion will take you back in time to witness other legendary heroes. Something which is reflected in the upcoming addition of the Heng Blade, a weapon based on historically significant archaeological finds.

Go East, young man

Once you do a little background research, a lot of these names make sense and promise some pretty exciting areas to explore. 'Jade Gate' is a part of the Great Wall, for example! And as mentioned above, you won't be without a new weapon to utilise , a new martial arts style in the form of the Bamboocut - Dust and a swathe of other content to sink your teeth into.

It's certainly a good time to check in on our Where Winds Meet codes list if you're a newcomer (or even an existing player) to look at grabbing yourself a free boost!

