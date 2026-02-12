CookieRun: Ovensmash brings fast-paced multiplayer action to the hit confectionery franchise

Smashing!

In terms of unexpected smash hits, few can match the world-beating popularity of CookieRun: Kingdom and its vast cast of confectionery characters. Now, Devsisters are taking the next step in cultivating that popularity with none other than the upcoming MOBA CookieRun: OvenSmash, now in pre-registration for iOS and Android!

Yes, you read that right, your favourite CookieRun characters now get to duke it out in strategic, real-time multiplayer battles in OvenSmash. Slated for a release sometime in late March, according to its iOS App Store listing, OvenSmash already looks quite interesting even for newcomers to the series.

The focus here is on more urban fantasy than the more classical setup of CookieRun Kingdom. While details on the story (such as it might be) are a bit scarce, we do know that the setting of Platter City sees three separate factions duking it out for supremacy.

Easy-bake-Ovensmash

While I've no doubt that the battles in OvenSmash will be somewhat simpler compared to more intense MOBAs, there are still plenty of options for veterans here. Not only are there different classes and roles, such as the Tanker, Dealer and Supporter, but also spell cards that can be used to activate different effects.

Naturally, there's also a social aspect to OvenSmash with the Plaza. This hub area will allow you to interact with others and form parties to take on the battles ahead. I'm slightly sceptical of the crossover between MOBA players and collection RPG fanatics that flock to CookieRun, but at the same time, OvenSmash is a bold enough choice that it might make an impact.

