Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is free to claim and keep on the Epic Games Store

Down for the darkside

Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is the Epic Games freebie of the week

It sees you once more step into the role of detective McQueen to solve strange cases

Explore the city of Twin Lakes as you try not to cause (too much) chaos

It's another Friday, and you know what that means! The latest Epic Games Store freebie for mobile is here, and we're revisiting the city of Twin Lakes and the dynamic duo of detective Francis McQueen and officer Patrick Dooley in Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark.

In case you're not familiar, Darkside Detective sees the aforementioned pair as part of the so-called Darkside Division. A secretive unit in the Twin Lakes police department that solves paranormal cases, while usually causing more than a little bit of chaos along the way as they contend with the bizarre dimension known as, well, the Darkside dogging their steps.

Don't expect anything but a few asides to series like The X-Files here. Darkside Detective has its tongue firmly in its cheek, and you'll have all the usual conceits of the point-and-click genre, be that the wacky characters or strange and bizarre solutions to seemingly straightforward problems.

Dark side of the moon

While it's half a decade old now (yeesh), A Fumble in the Dark is still well worth playing. Although it technically is a sequel to the original Darkside Detective, as I noted in my review of the series combo pack on mobile, this is a duology that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Darkside Detective's strengths lie in its music and atmosphere, graphics, and constantly shifting story, with new and strange cases landing on your desk that're easy to jump between.

So, don't expect a grand overarching narrative or anything. But if you fancy an easy, fun way to pass the time on this Valentine's weekend, and more importantly, some genuinely chuckle-worthy jokes and intriguing puzzles to solve, then Darkside Detective is for you!

Looking to explore more strange worlds and bizarre situations? Then dive into our list of the best adventure games for iOS to see what we've picked out for journeys into worlds of fantasy, sci-fi and beyond!