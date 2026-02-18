Off the AppStore: Break apart Collapsus!

A block puzzle about breaking blocks yourself!

Use your limited Breaks to make the right blocks fall into place

Rotate the grid and use power-ups to stay in the game

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

There is something in the core of our being that gives us an intense desire to see blocks scattered along the ground. From the moment we were babies who could stack things on top of other things, we wanted to see those things collapse under the very hands that built them. It's a possible explanation for why games like Tetris and Puyo Pop are so popular: They literally encourage you to stack as many things together so that you can make the biggest collapse possible. Well, rest easy knowing that since Collapsus has "collapse" (sort of) in the title, you can expect to collapse things, and Wraith Games will feed on your destruction.

You've joined a questionable construction company with flimsy credentials at best that seems to be run by some sort of lizard-thing. He's got the hard hat, but you're the one who's expected to do all the hard work. The nice thing is that you've got all sorts of colourful blocks with different symbols on them that will first fall into a neat little grid. Your goal is to break blocks and make other blocks fall by matching four or more, clearing all blocks involved. The problem is that resources are tight, and you've got so many "Breaks", and if you run out of them, you're out of the game.

Luckily, the more matches you make, the more Breaks you get to keep your work going smoothly. Another good thing is that you have some control over the grid to rotate it 90 degrees left or right to control how the blocks will fall into place. Finally, there are special blocks that you can break for power-ups to give you an extra bit of edge. They can allow you to break multiple blocks at once or significantly boost your block-breaking bonus. They are rare, though, so use them wisely.

Collapsus is a 2D puzzle game about breaking blocks so that other blocks will fall into places to match up to break even more blocks. You've got limitations to make things more challenging and push you to break more strategically to keep the fun going. Your lizard-thing boss is willing to give you as many chances as you want as long as you're willing to start from square, er, block one.

Collapsus is available to download and play from its itch.io page!