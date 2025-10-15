The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 51 - Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra, and a new Final Fantasy project

On Square Enix-induced broken hearts and new money-making schemes

How can walking heal your soul, and how much time does Iwan have left on this week's episode? The (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast tackles pay-to-win mechanics, stressful jobs, and free games this week.

With Iwan back from a death-defying sabbatical from the park, he kicks things off with Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra, which is making welcome balance tweaks to its 4v4 Team Battles to keep things spicy for its community of players.

We then keep the "action" going with the launch of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, which might just be the best action RPG on mobile, according to Shaun's very positive experience with it. Most notably, it's interesting how this one seems to be veering away from the typical pay-to-win gacha mechanics in favour of giving you the option to pay for cosmetics instead, which is something we might also see with upcoming projects like Ananta and Duet Night Abyss.

On to even more exciting developments in the mobile space, Square Enix has surprise-dropped what they're calling a "New Dissidia Final Fantasy" project that's apparently going to be a Team Boss Battle Arena. Mum's the word at the moment though, but despite the developers breaking our hearts and trampling them to the ground with all of their previous mobile shutdowns, we're still pretty excited and willing to get burned yet again when the time comes.

But to help us wait it out until then, Iwan brings good tidings in the form of the Epic Games freebie of the week, which is the Double Dragon Trilogy. Interestingly enough, it also has a mobile-optimised difficulty option, which brings us to the topic of touchscreens, wonky controls, and a throwback to Iwan's review of the CRKD Atom.

Speaking of wonkiness, the spelling for 1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here might be all over the place simply because the calls you're answering here are similarly chaotic. The visual novel is out now if you want to stress yourself out as an Underworld call centre agent.

To de-stress before the episode ends (with a special shoutout to The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Helsinki!), Will takes us through the path of Monster Walk, which is out now to help you keep up your fitness while healing the world and yourself.

Or, you can always just fight other people with your monsters while you're out and about - that's totally fine too.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!