The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 76 - Gamescom LatAm, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and MapleStory: Idle RPG

On football whistles and egg shrines

Do you have multiple shirts of your favourite fandom to prove you're not a fake fan? Which game character lives in your head rent-free? This week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast sees the epic return of Iwan the Newshound to the airwaves, with plenty of gamescom LatAm news upon his triumphant comeback.

And because he wants us out of the way to give the people what they want, I kick things off with Streets of Rage 4 as the freebie of the week for the Epic Games Store on mobile. Will then claims copyright on the idea of bears scuffling out on the streets before segueing into MapleStory: Idle RPG's half-anniversary, in which we ponder the ins and outs of half-year celebrations and the omnipresent laser of doom some mobile games fall victim to.

And speaking of the laser of doom, Will himself becomes its latest victim as his literal microphone gives out, leaving Iwan the perfect opportunity to grab the figurative mic to talk about where he's been the past few days - and that's at gamescom Latin America!

There's a lot to run through, and you'll be able to read more about Iwan's coverage in the next few days, but he does mention Alan Mandujano from Pokémon Go, along with Airdorf and just how vibrant the mobile games scene over there is (which may or may not include haze in the air from grilled burgers).

One of the projects of note is Rogue Reigns, which is an upcoming roguelike deckbuilder that Iwan talks about in more detail in his interview with the devs.

Iwan also gives us a few recommendations of things to have on our radar, which include Sunny Trails, where you play as the goddess Amaterasu (Okami vibes, anyone?).

Before I'm able to silence Iwan to keep him from spoiling his own previews, Will offers a lovely way to end the episode with the Month of Meh in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which means I get to talk about my love for Gudetama for free (I do wish I did silence Iwan and cut him off from the episode entirely only because he intentionally mispronounces Gudetama's name just to spite me).

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

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