Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra shares upcoming changes in a new developer letter

You asked, they answered

New developer letter in response to player feedback

Hero adjustment frequency to increase

Six trial hero slots will be available soon

New start emotes for Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku, Majin Buu (Good), and Zamasu just dropped a few days ago, and now Bandai Namco has shared a clearer picture of what’s coming next for Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra.

The second Developer Letter outlines how the team is tuning its balance approach and expanding player options. These are small but meaningful changes that show they’re paying close attention to feedback.

The biggest note is that hero adjustments will happen more frequently. Originally, Gekishin Squadra planned to make balance tweaks at the start of each season, but after observing the early meta (and plenty of player discussion), the team’s decided to step in mid-season. It’s a smart move for a MOBA still finding its rhythm, especially in a first season where power levels can swing hard between heroes.

Diving into a little detail, Super Saiyan Son Goku is getting a cooldown increase for Meteor Hammer and longer Kaioken duration, though its buffs have been toned down to keep things fair. Meanwhile, Majin Buu (Good) is seeing some much-needed love with an HP boost and stronger attacks.

Trial Heroes are also expanding. You should have six of them simultaneously available soon, with Tier 1 characters as well. That should offer a better chance to test heroes before committing. I think it’s a good incentive if you're a casual who’s just starting out. Plus, you’ve got our Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra tips to help with that too!

And since Squadra loves its flair, each new hero will now arrive with matching emotes from day one, part of a wider shift in how shop and Capsule updates roll out. It’s not headline content, but it does make the experience feel more alive between larger updates.

All told, it’s still early days for Gekishin Squadra’s first season, and these adjustments feel like the developers settling into a sustainable rhythm. They’re not reinventing anything yet, but they are listening, and that’s often where good live-service games start.

Also, check out our Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra tier list to pick the best heroes for yourself!