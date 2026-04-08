The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 72 - Pikuniku, Alien Morgue, and Disney Speedstorm

On blobs versus capitalism and Gaston versus Beast

Do you think dragons are inherently evil? And how do you feel about physical toys manifesting as digital characters on your mobile device? I'm on time today to join Will and Chief Iwan in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we dabble in existentialism with what's villainous and what's not.

Iwan wastes absolutely no time in diving right into the dungeons of Dragon Ruins, which looks like a pretty hardcore dungeon-crawling adventure that's out now on iOS and Android. There's a lot to be said about the visuals that add to its distinct vibe - so much so that Iwan and Will go off into an incredible tangent that I can't, for the life of me, figure out how to edit out or leave in for the sake of keeping this episode sane.

That said, I do somehow wrestle the conversation into Alien Morgue and its questionable moral choices, where you dissect alien corpses ala-Papers, Please across a quirky medical sim. I played this one over the weekend and actually found it quite interesting.

Thankfully, before we get into another tangent, Will moves on to Pikuniku and its mobile launch courtesy of Crunchyroll Game Vault, which lets you take on the role of an oblong-shaped blob with legs on a quest to, as Will puts it, escape the overarching Sword of Damocles that is capitalism.

That villainous segue leads Iwan to Disney Speedstorm’s Villainous Ever After update, where we ponder the question of whether or not Shan Yu from Mulan would win in a death match against all other Disney villains and why he isn't in a horse-shaped car.

Speaking of Disney, I used to play Disney Infinity back in the day, but NFC tech never really took off as well as it should've back then. Aerthlings seems determined to revive that toys-to-life feel with its physical mystery boxes that you scan into the RPG, and before things spiral out of control again, Will successfully ends the episode with a lovely update on Pokemon Go's Replay: Go Bigger event this month (because Blastoise apparently needs more cannons to blast).

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