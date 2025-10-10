Epic Games' freebie of the week brings in Double Dragon trilogy

The Epic Games freebie of the week is Double Dragon Trilogy

Dig into all three original releases, rebuilt for mobile

Experience three new difficulty modes, mobile-ready controls and controller support

With the Epic Games freebie of the week programme becoming something of a staple now, it's always worth checking in on what's hitting the shelves. And we've got a rather interesting addition this month as a classic gets a revival. That's because Double Dragon Trilogy is the latest free release on Epic Games!

Double Dragon should need little introduction for our older readers. But for those of you who were too young to dump all your quarters in a night at the arcade, here's a primer. Double Dragon is the quintessential side-scrolling brawler that defined the genre back in the 80s.

The setup is dirt simple. Billy and Jimmy Lee have been crossed by a gang of thugs, and the only way out is some good old-fashioned punching and kicking. But this new trilogy for mobile is pitched as something more than just a straight-up port of the original series.

Doubling up

This new version is developed by DotEmu and was first released way back in 2013 , with each of the three releases bundled in, boasting two modes. Arcade is, as you'd expect, the original experience. Meanwhile, Story offers new achievements and stages as you play through the campaigns.

Double Dragon Trilogy also boasts entirely customisable controls so that you can tweak it to your liking, as well as built-in controller support. There are even three separate difficulty levels with Mobile suited for the new smartphone version, Original for the purists among you and Expert for the Double Dragon veterans seeking a truly hardcore challenge.

But DDT (huh, wonder if that wrestling reference was intentional) is not the only big release arriving on mobile as we head into the weekend! There's also the latest releases in our list of the top five new mobile games to try this week for you to sink your teeth into!