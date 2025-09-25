Duet Night Abyss latest to drop new TGS 2025-exclusive trailer

Duetting

Duet Night Abyss is the latest upcoming release to drop a TGS 2025 trailer

The trailer looks at prologue boss Sybille and her backstory

Their on-the-ground booth will include a life-sized statue, hands-on demo and competitions

As we begin to wrap up the day and I hand off coverage to other members of the team, we're still inundated with news from Tokyo Game Show. It may only be the early morning over in Japan, but we've got plenty from the first day of the show, including a brand-new trailer from Duet Night Abyss!

Having attended TGS in 2024, I've seen firsthand just how big a splash many developers and publishers are intent on making. So it's no surprise that Duet Night Abyss is doing so. The new trailer features prologue boss Sybille and expands on her backstory. Find out what we thought of Duet Night Abyss in our preview!

We also get a look at other characters such as the power Berenica and the duo of Truffle and Filbert in the trailer. And on the ground, there'll be a full-scale mode of The Warden of the Inferno, one of the key bosses for fans to view.

Duet with me

Part of Duet Night Abyss' selling point is that it doesn't have any gacha elements. Fortunately, that doesn't extend to TGS itself. Attendees visiting the booth can not only get hands-on with a brand new build of Duet Night Abyss but also compete for the chance to win limited-time merch and goodies.

Suffice it to say, then there's plenty to be excited for if you're lucky enough to be visiting Tokyo. But for everyone else, there's a good reason to stay tuned because there's plenty of new announcements promised ahead of the expected October 28th release date of Duet Night Abyss. Announcements we'll doubtless be covering as they arrive.

In the meantime, if you feel overwhelmed by what's already hit storefronts this past year, don't fret.