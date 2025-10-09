If you're a Ghost Call me Here is a visual novel about everyone's worst nightmare, customer service

Off the hook

If You're a Ghost Call me Here sees you take on the most terrifying role of all, customer service

Solve the problems of spirits and guide them to the afterlife

Fast-paced puzzle gameplay and a visual novel storyline will keep you engrossed this Halloween

With Halloween fast approaching, we've had more than a few spooky releases to talk about. Be that events or entirely new things to play! But we may have the most nightmarish fate thus far for you to suffer. Because it's none other than customer service in If You're a Ghost Call me Here, now available to purchase on iOS and Android!

Unwieldy name aside, IYGCH sees you taking on the role of Vanitas, the latest member of an Underworld call centre. Your job is to help guide spirits from the overworld and into the afterlife. Sounds simple enough, right?

Well, aside from the fact that many of these spirits have either lost their way, are about to be exorcised or worse. And the fact they're all talking over each other won't help either! You'll need to figure out what the answer for each of the three callers is, and fast, before the screen is full of speech bubbles.

Who you gonna' call?

Considering it's being published by Kemco, I'm not surprised about the rather appropriate timing of IYGCH being released. And with quite an interesting premise and the promise of fast-paced puzzling gameplay, I'm sure more than a few of you like the look of it.

And if you do decide to jump in and purchase If You're a Ghost Call me Here you'll find that there's plenty to enjoy. Be that multiple endings depending on how well you do over your six-day stint at the call centre, or TheHundredCallRun mode to see how well you do when the chips are down!

But whatever else you can say about it, I don't think it's unfair to say this isn't the scariest experience out there. Fortunately, we've got you covered if you need thrills and chills this year. Why not check out our list of the best horror mobile games on Android for more options?