12 mobile indie games we saw in Helsinki that you've got to check out

The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Helsinki saw a handful of different genres and games

Many of them are still in development, with some out now

Lots of interesting developers behind the projects

Pocket Gamer Helsinki is in full swing, and as a part of this massive event, we ran another Very Big Indie Pitch, with tons of developers taking part and pitching their games to our judges. Developers from all over the world came to Helsinki to listen to talks, network, and check out a bunch of different fringe events.

For those of you who aren't aware, The Very Big Indie Pitch Mobile is a speed-dating style pitching competition where developers have five minutes at a table of experts, pitching their game, and then moving on to the next table for another five minutes. It's fast, intense, and a great way to meet a bunch of experts and work on your pitches in real time.

As mentioned, developers from a variety of different countries attended the pitch this time. The games covered several genres, with a slight pull towards roguelike and deck-builders. It's neat to see where the gaming space is each and every year that we do this event! Some were in a very early state where whereas others were actually released and were looking for something a little more. We are going to go through each entrant from the Very Big indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, 2025, so that you can experience them all!

Want to take part yourself? Check out the Big Indie Pitch website for a list of all the upcoming pitches, and find out how you can get your game in front of our panel of judges.