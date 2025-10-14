Ahead of the Game - Airship Go! lets you build your airship so you can blast aliens and golems out of the sky

Reign above the clouds

Repair and build your airship to gather resources

Use said resources to take down aliens and sky menaces

Recruit teammates and rescue refugees while you're at it

It's all about repairing what's broken and then attacking to get broken yet again in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

Now in Early Access, this charming city-builder-slash-auto-battler will have you building your airship, gathering resources, and using said resources to soar the skies in hopes of taking down anyone who dares to stand in your way. Whether that's alien spaceships or rock golems hurling massive boulders at you, they won't stand a chance against your adorable airship and its hardworking refugees.

Each structure you build offers a special boost in combat, with new recruits you can add to your lineup to ramp up your survivability. Watt, for instance, unleashes a special hammer strike in battle while also reducing the damage your airship takes with his Steam Armor skill.

It's a pretty standard gameplay loop, but because the visuals and art style are lovely to look at, it certainly makes for an entertaining romp through the skies.

Every so often, you'll come across refugees looking for safe haven in the clouds, and they're all pretty cute too - so much so that it's hard to resist letting them camp in your ship. I mean, one villager even rejoices by saying she no longer needs to sleep while hugging her luggage, and that's just…you'd have to be pretty heartless not to let that one in.

So, how do you play Airship Go?

It's currently in early access on Google Play at the moment, so if you happen to be on Android, you too can give it a go and offer helpless refugees the sanctuary they deserve while bringing on the pain against monsters in the sky. And with its idle rewards you can claim after going AFK to do stuff IRL, it's bound to be an ideal time-waster too when you've got said time to spare.