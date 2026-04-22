The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 74 - Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, Petit Planet, and Tiles Survive

On auto-battling woes and undead foes

Would you rather defend yourself against brain-eating zombies or inherently evil penguins? And are you smart enough to draft a legally binding contract when making a deal with the devil? We are incredibly professional in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we discuss the ins and outs of embargoed news with the least waffles possible.

Iwan the Yellow takes a step back for the first half of the episode as I start the recording with a bang - and that's with Petit Planet and its Stardrift Test that's launching today. The cosy life sim from HoYoverse gave me a lot of The Little Prince vibes when I played the media access, and it's exactly as advertised.

Meanwhile, Will takes things into a darker turn with hordes of the undead in Tiles Survive, which is celebrating a whopping 20 million players - that's how many people have been trying to fend off the zombie apocalypse all these years. This brings us to a quick discussion on what other horrors out there we should be defending ourselves against, whether that's sloth-based invasions or seemingly innocent penguins.

What's definitely something we should be wary of is the darkness of the unknown, which is what you'll be up against in Among the Sleep. The first-person horror lets you step into the wobbly feet of a helpless two-year-old, and if that's the kind of vulnerability you want in your horror games, then you'd best sign up during its pre-registration phase right now.

Will segues into making demonic pacts somehow within Old School RuneScape, where he goes into great detail about the Leagues VI event that runs until June 10th. And finally, Iwan ends the episode with his big news of the week, which is the launch of Dragon Quest Smash/Grow.

It doesn't take long for him to express how he truly feels about it, which is a combination of many different kinds of emotions only Iwan knows best (we've got a handy beginner's guide up if you're keen!).

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!