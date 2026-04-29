The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 75 - Inmost, Dicero, and Pokemon TCG Pocket

On subscription hypes and Pokemon types

How random do you want your randomised runs to go? Who is your poster Pokemon for Fighting-types, and would you prefer to subscribe to your games rather than buy them outright? This week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast is a tad more professional as Iwan's away and dead to us (kidding - he's off to gamescom and we miss him), but Will and I have lots of news to share too because mobile is always where it's at!

Since it's just the two of us, we waste no time in diving right in with Dicero, which is Habby's latest project that's out now on iOS and Android. It's a roguelike adventure made even more random with its dice-based attacks, where you roll to determine how your turns will go. We talk a bit about how procedurally generated elements make us feel, before Will tells me just how punny the title of "Dicero" actually is (because it completely goes over my head).

That leads us to Battle Fate and its impressive strategic depth, which is also out now on iOS and Android for all your turn-based tactical pleasure. The solo-developed passion project is built for mobile and supposedly features an impressive amount of content for its reasonable price tag - Will's going to be making a review for this too, so do keep that on your radar if you're curious!

We discuss the ins and outs of indies versus mega-hits for a bit before I move on to Pokemon TCG Pocket's latest expansion, and because I've been away from this for far too long, I now have no idea how I'm supposed to catch up. Pulsing Aura is headlining Fighting-type Pokemon (without Machamp, it seems), and Will offers his hot take about how he just doesn't understand why Lucario is so popular.

Finally, Will segues into the launch of Inmost on Google Play Pass, which brings us to the question of whether or not subscription services are actually effective in this day and age.

Before we end, though, we have to plug our upcoming coverage of gamescom, as Iwan's got his boots on the ground to bring you all the latest happenings over there! Stay tuned!

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

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