The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 73 - Tennis Clash, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Doki Doki Literature Club

On esports joys and the Saja Boys

*Content warning: the latter part of this episode talks about sensitive themes from Doki Doki Literature Club. There will be a trigger warning before that segment begins.

Is there a fine line between censorship and freedom of speech? And can you play eTennis and eFootball and have fun even as a complete noob? There's a lot to cover in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we go from happy to serious and back in a matter of minutes.

We are once again ecstatic to have the Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault as our sponsor this week, so we talk about the event as we begin - and I have to say that after Will and I played a few matches with each other in Tennis Clash, we did actually have a lot of fun! Honestly, it's ideal even for complete tennis newbies like me.

Because we're gearing up for a pretty serious topic later on in the episode, Iwan kicks off our regular rotation with the latest update within Arknights: Endfield - something that Iwan's had a lot of experience with, given the RPG's media event. We do also have a comprehensive guide on every single Operator, so do check that out if you're keen!

That moves us on (and with minimal waffling to boot) to Cookie Run: Kingdom's KPop Demon Hunters collaboration, which is an absolutely massive deal if you're a fan of Cookies (and Netflix's derpy tiger). The crossover is running until May 6th, and if you don't want no FOMO, you'd best get on the bandwagon too.

Now, Will's topic is much more in sync with our sponsored segment, which is eFootball and its amazing feat of hitting 1 billion downloads. There's a lot of celebratory stuff going on, and with an odd but welcome TenSura collab - because who says only Cookie Run can mix and match IPs?

After slightly touching upon random stuff like Mortal Kombat and the like, we do move on to our sensitive topic for this episode: Doki Doki Literature Club getting pulled from Google Play.

I have to include a trigger warning from this point on if you're listening to the episode, as we'll talk about sensitive themes on mental health, as well as spoil the narrative for DDLC. So if you prefer not knowing, thank you for listening up to this point, and we'll hopefully see you again next week.

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