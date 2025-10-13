Square Enix gets our hopes up with "New Dissidia Final Fantasy" mobile project in the works

More details drop tomorrow

New "Team Boss Battle Arena" coming to iOS and Android

Official website teases possible characters joining the fray

YouTube premiere launching October 14th 10:00 UTC

Square Enix hasn't exactly had the best track record when it comes to mobile adventures, especially since even the beloved Final Fantasy Brave Exvius wasn't spared (I'm still sore about that, by the way).

This time, though, instead of swinging the axe (or Buster Sword) every which way, the studio's veering away from shutdowns and broken hearts with the surprise announcement of New Dissidia Final Fantasy, which likely isn't its official title, but still exciting nonetheless.

It's all pretty hush-hush at the moment, with more details supposedly dropping tomorrow at 10:00 UTC on the official YouTube channel. But for now, suffice it to say we're all pretty pumped despite being burned before - I mean, it's Final Fantasy, right? Who wouldn't be willing to give it another chance over and over again?

That said, we do have a little bit of a tease from the official website, where it's basically one huge photo of a fancy-looking cafe. There's also a lovely shot of Japan's very own Taito arcade centre - where I've spent many a hundred yen coin trying to win an overpriced plushie from a crane game all too willingly - and a chill park that doesn't exactly scream "Final Fantasy".

What's interesting is that there's also a roster of silhouettes teasing the characters that might just pop up in the upcoming adventure, including Cloud's signature spiky hair and Rinoa doing that popular "shush" pose. And that, to be honest, is more than enough to get me hyped.

For now, though, we'll just have to stay tuned when the deets drop tomorrow, as it's supposedly going to be a "Team Boss Battle Arena" and it's coming to both iOS and Android. You can also join the community of followers over on Twitter to stay privy to the latest updates when they're released!