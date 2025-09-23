Ananta throws everything in a blender for action-packed new gameplay trailer

Grand Theft Anime

Ananta, the GTA, Saints Row, Watch Dogs, Yakuza-like action RPG has released a new trailer

Check out a variety of open-world navigation, gameplay, minigames and more

Ananta is set to feature at TGS where players will get their hands on the first demo

If there's one release that's garnering a huge amount of attention at the moment, it's Anata. Of course, anime-style action RPGs aren't rare, and many have to sell themselves based on a distinct twist or concept. But Ananta takes that one further with a promised level of detail and a massive world on par with something like Grand Theft Auto.

That's not an idle comparison either, especially considering Ananta's latest gameplay trailer goes to great pains to show off all the various ways you can navigate Nova City. Be that swinging through the skyscrapers like some kind of arachnid superhero, or driving through the city streets in full free-roam.

As for the rest? Well, I think it's fair to say that Ananta is taking the tack of drawing so much inspiration from everything and sticking it in a blender that you eventually get something wholly new. Well. Sort of.

The sincerest form of flattery

Just for a brief checklist, we've got: The character-switching from GTA, sneaking and swinging from Spider-Man, martial arts punch-ups from Yakuza (and Sleeping Dogs) and just a little bit of Watch Dogs thrown in there too.

Of course, all of these aspects are then thrown in with a variety of Saints Row-style minigames to make something that definitely isn't lacking in variety. And it's pretty telling that the reaction to this trailer seems to be one of excitement.

But, as a lot of people point out, what we're seeing right now is still only a curated glimpse. With TGS coming up, we'll hopefully hear more reports from on the ground about how Ananta turns out when people actually get their hands on it.

