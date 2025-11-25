Slender Threads review - “A thrilling and ominous narrative adventure”

A compelling dark narrative

Creative puzzle solutions

Beautiful diorama-inspired graphics

Slender Threads is a captivating narrative adventure for horror fans, where you play as travelling book salesman and aspiring author, Harvey Green.

With its classic point-and-click adventure gameplay, it's meant to put your problem-solving skills to the test as you explore, collect items, and slowly unravel the truth.

While on a business trip to a small town, Harvey hears his name called on a radio locked away in a stranger’s desk - and he soon finds himself thrust into a supernatural mystery.

Slender Threads is a Twisted Adventure

Harvey has a recurring nightmare in which his head is mounted on a wall. After eerie events begin to occur and the bodies start piling up, Harvey realises his nightmare may actually be a premonition. Between the engrossing story and intriguing town lore, this little narrative adventure will keep you utterly engaged throughout.

All the best point-and-click adventures weave humour throughout the narrative, and Slender Threads is no exception. Despite dealing with several deaths, your paranormal investigation is often lightened by comical puzzle solutions. The denizens of Villa Ventana will amuse you with their wry humour and odd behaviours. Hilariously, there's even a mushroom-induced fever dream - which definitely adds comedic light to the dark narrative.

Adding to its enchantment are the charming diorama-inspired graphics, which combine 2D and 3D elements. To top it all off, the hand-drawn artwork is lovely and often ominous, blending perfectly with the supernatural thriller theme.

Slender Threads is full of Quirky Characters

Of course, a good plot is nothing without memorable characters to move it along. Luckily, the eccentric townsfolk of Villa Ventana serve the narrative well. From the overenthusiastic realtor to the vigilant neighbourhood watchmen, Slender Threads is full of quirky individuals to interact with.

Deal with a potter who’s run out of clay, a biker offering tours, and a barber who can’t stand the sight of blood as you explore every strange nook and cranny this small town has to offer.

This striking point-and-click adventure features simple controls. To get Harvey moving in the desired direction, tap the path or doorway. During his sleuthing, Harvey collects many objects, which he stores in his inventory. Tap the briefcase in the upper right corner to open your inventory.

You can then combine certain items by dragging an item atop another. To use an inventory item in the world, tap on it, then select the person or thing you want to use it with. These simplistic controls are easy to pick up, so you can focus on the mission at hand.

Challenging Puzzles Await in Slender Threads

You’ll really need to think creatively to solve some of the challenges you’ll face. Distracting the hairdresser to nab some polish and making a chef lose his pizza dough are just two problems you’ll face. Just because you have no practice in flower arrangement doesn’t mean you can’t win the competition; you just have to think outside the box.

Not only are these puzzles delightfully creative, but they also truly challenge you. How can ketchup packets help you? What does the cryptic clue “Find Neverland” mean? How can you get the nosy realtor to let you explore the house he’s selling? It’s up to you to figure it out.

A Satisfying Point-and-Click Adventure

If you get stuck, open the notepad in your journal to see your current objective. You can also tap the light bulb on the notepad to reveal clues. The more clues you reveal for an objective, the more specific they become, which can really help if you’re really struggling to solve a puzzle.

Slender Threads is a perfectly macabre point-and-click adventure with gorgeous visuals. The dark paranormal plotline will keep you on the edge of your seat. With creative puzzles that put your problem-solving skills to the test, fun quirky characters, and a seemingly wholesome town with sinister forces hiding just beneath the surface, Slender Threads is an absolutely thrilling puzzle adventure sure to keep you captivated.