Heroes of Fortune review - "A repetitive dungeon crawler"
New co-op RPG Heroes of Fortune will have you working with other players to explore dungeons and gather loot. In this strategic role-playing adventure, you’ll gather loot, battle baddies, and unlock abilities that give you combat and exploration boosts. Cooperate with your dungeon-crawling mates, then make a strategic escape to gain as much loot as possible.
Like many multiplayer RPGs, you'll need to start by creating your character. Heroes of Fortune utilises cartoony 2D graphics that give this mobile RPG a fun, fresh feel. You can customise your avatar's body type, hairstyle, and facial features. Don't worry if you get tired of your character's look; you can change it at any time. The character creation menu gives you enough options to make your avatar feel distinct without overwhelming you with arbitrary choices.
After each event, you can decide to continue forward or flee back to safety. If you're the only player to flee, you'll collect all the relics that you and your team have accumulated, as well as any gems that were left behind. However, if multiple players flee at once, the relics remain unclaimed. You'll need to keep an eye on your health, supplies, and time your exit strategically if you want to collect relics.
While it's an easy system to get the hang of, it also gets repetitive fast. Once you make enough progress, enemies will gain the ability to attack you before you attack them. Unfortunately, this twist does little to spice up battles.
Boss battles in Heroes of Fortune play out a little differently than standard dungeons. You can't flee from boss battles, and all loot is held and distributed to the players still standing once the boss has fallen.
Heroes of Fortune is a mildly entertaining multiplayer RPG with a fun cartoony art style. The concept of playing cooperatively with other players while also waiting for the opportune moment to snatch the best loot is interesting.
However, the turn-based battles quickly become stale with uninspired enemies and few mechanics to master. Heroes of Fortune can be fun for a quick play session, but its repetitiveness gets old fast.