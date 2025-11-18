Heroes of Fortune review - "A repetitive dungeon crawler"

Cute art style

Repetitive combat

Upgrade your gear and unlock abilities

New co-op RPG Heroes of Fortune will have you working with other players to explore dungeons and gather loot. In this strategic role-playing adventure, you’ll gather loot, battle baddies, and unlock abilities that give you combat and exploration boosts. Cooperate with your dungeon-crawling mates, then make a strategic escape to gain as much loot as possible.

Like many multiplayer RPGs, you'll need to start by creating your character. Heroes of Fortune utilises cartoony 2D graphics that give this mobile RPG a fun, fresh feel. You can customise your avatar's body type, hairstyle, and facial features. Don't worry if you get tired of your character's look; you can change it at any time. The character creation menu gives you enough options to make your avatar feel distinct without overwhelming you with arbitrary choices.

Heroes of Fortune Features Decent Character Customisations

After creating your character, you'll get to dive into your first dungeon. You'll be randomly matched with three other players, with whom you'll fight beside. While exploring, any gems found are split evenly between you and your remaining team members. If gems can't be divided evenly, the remainder is left behind on the path.Each dungeon is essentially broken into rounds by events such as battles and traps.

After each event, you can decide to continue forward or flee back to safety. If you're the only player to flee, you'll collect all the relics that you and your team have accumulated, as well as any gems that were left behind. However, if multiple players flee at once, the relics remain unclaimed. You'll need to keep an eye on your health, supplies, and time your exit strategically if you want to collect relics.

Heroes of Fortune Has Simple and Repetitive Combat

Heroes of Fortune features pretty simplistic turn-based combat. You can use a basic attack, special attack, or defend yourself with a shield. Throughout your adventure, you'll battle bats, slimes, goblins, and other nefarious creatures. Unfortunately, most enemies feel interchangeable, as their attack patterns are similar.

While it's an easy system to get the hang of, it also gets repetitive fast. Once you make enough progress, enemies will gain the ability to attack you before you attack them. Unfortunately, this twist does little to spice up battles.

Unlock New Abilities with Special Scrolls

With Ability Scrolls, you can unlock abilities to help you survive. For instance, when activated, Magic Shield prevents you from taking any damage for one combat turn. The Evade Traps ability is self-explanatory, while the Focus ability instantly charges up your special attack. Abilities, while offering an advantage, can only be used once per dungeon run.

Boss battles in Heroes of Fortune play out a little differently than standard dungeons. You can't flee from boss battles, and all loot is held and distributed to the players still standing once the boss has fallen.

Heroes of Fortune is a mildly entertaining multiplayer RPG with a fun cartoony art style. The concept of playing cooperatively with other players while also waiting for the opportune moment to snatch the best loot is interesting.

However, the turn-based battles quickly become stale with uninspired enemies and few mechanics to master. Heroes of Fortune can be fun for a quick play session, but its repetitiveness gets old fast.