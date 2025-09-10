Road to Empress Review - "An enchanting FMV full of pollical intrigue" - embargo 9/8 5pm Pacific
| Road to Empress
Road to Empress is a stunning new FMV game in which you play as Wu Yuanzhaoa, a fresh-faced courtesan on her first day at the imperial palace. As you are escorted to your new home along with the other new concubines, you see a familiar face from your childhood. But in a palace full of political sabotage, can you really trust this childhood friend? Can you trust anyone?
Of course, you'll need to be cunning if you're going to avoid being poisoned or assassinated. You are by no means a fighter, meaning your mind is your best and often only tool. Learn your foes' secrets and use your knowledge against them as you balance catching the emperor's eye with keeping a low profile to avoid jealousy-fueled attacks.
The biggest threat you'll face isn’t the palace guards or soldiers. Rather, you'll need to watch out for the other courtesans. You’ll especially want to watch out for the emperor’s favoured three, the Consort of Preciousness, the Consort of Kindness, and the Consort of Elegance, who happens to be your aunt, as they are more cunning and influential than the rest.
Li Tai, the Prince of Wei, is determined to become the next emperor and is as shrewd of mind as he is charming. Finally, there is Prince Li Zhi, the emperor’s most cherished son. Li Zhi is a gentle soul who finds pleasure in painting. Each prince is incredibly handsome and has his own charms. Will you fall for one of the young princes or stay loyal to the emperor? The choice is yours.
The trait sketch is meant to reflect your personality, though, of course, it’s all for fun. Keep in mind, while the trait sketch is entertaining, it doesn't affect the actual gameplay in any way.
Road to Empress is a captivating FMV game where danger lurks around every corner. You'll build relationships, forge alliances, and use your wit to evade the many traps laid out before you. With death constantly breathing down your neck, you’ll navigate court politics, manipulate foes and allies alike to secure your safety, and rise within the ranks of the consorts.
Featuring beautiful cinematography, a delightful, suspense-driven narrative, and enchanting characters to uncover, Road to Empress is an exceptional, immersive tale that fans of political intrigue won't want to miss.