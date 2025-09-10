Road to Empress Review - "An enchanting FMV full of pollical intrigue" - embargo 9/8 5pm Pacific

An engrossing Storyline

Some absolutely beautiful cinematography

Use your wit to avoid being assassinated

Road to Empress is a stunning new FMV game in which you play as Wu Yuanzhaoa, a fresh-faced courtesan on her first day at the imperial palace. As you are escorted to your new home along with the other new concubines, you see a familiar face from your childhood. But in a palace full of political sabotage, can you really trust this childhood friend? Can you trust anyone?

Blend in to Stay Alive in Road to Empress

Brought to life in 4K videos, this thrilling cinematic adventure takes you on a journey through the tumultuous Tang dynasty imperial court, where your fellow courtesans are as cutthroat as any bandit, wielding tongues as sharp as knives. Your ultimate goal is to not only survive but to thrive as the new Empress.

Of course, you'll need to be cunning if you're going to avoid being poisoned or assassinated. You are by no means a fighter, meaning your mind is your best and often only tool. Learn your foes' secrets and use your knowledge against them as you balance catching the emperor's eye with keeping a low profile to avoid jealousy-fueled attacks.

Death Hangs Around Every Corner in Road to Empress

Road to Empress boasts over 100 branching storylines. Though be warned that a good deal of them end in suffering and death. This can make the narrative feel annoyingly linear at times, as many choices lead to the same grisly conclusion. However, this gives each choice you make a sense of urgency. Saying the wrong thing or even just wearing the wrong dress can lead to your total ruination.

The biggest threat you'll face isn’t the palace guards or soldiers. Rather, you'll need to watch out for the other courtesans. You’ll especially want to watch out for the emperor’s favoured three, the Consort of Preciousness, the Consort of Kindness, and the Consort of Elegance, who happens to be your aunt, as they are more cunning and influential than the rest.

Road to Empress: The Three Sons of the Emperor

You may be a courtesan of the emperor, but that doesn't stop your eyes from lingering whenever you see one of his handsome sons strutting about the palace. There’s heir to the throne Li Chengquain, who has a passion for music. Even though Li Chengquain is an heir, that doesn’t mean he’s safe. Plots abound within the palace walls. What part you’ll play in them is up to you.

Li Tai, the Prince of Wei, is determined to become the next emperor and is as shrewd of mind as he is charming. Finally, there is Prince Li Zhi, the emperor’s most cherished son. Li Zhi is a gentle soul who finds pleasure in painting. Each prince is incredibly handsome and has his own charms. Will you fall for one of the young princes or stay loyal to the emperor? The choice is yours.

Road to Empress Features A Trait Sketch Feature

This immersive interactive narrative also features a personality trait system. Essentially, each initial choice, even those leading to ruin, is calculated to simulate a personality trait sketch, breaking down who your version of Wu Yuanzhao really is. Traits you can unlock include Drama Dodger, Energy Vampire Slayer, Regal Aura, and Fearless Trailblazer.

The trait sketch is meant to reflect your personality, though, of course, it’s all for fun. Keep in mind, while the trait sketch is entertaining, it doesn't affect the actual gameplay in any way.

Road to Empress is a captivating FMV game where danger lurks around every corner. You'll build relationships, forge alliances, and use your wit to evade the many traps laid out before you. With death constantly breathing down your neck, you’ll navigate court politics, manipulate foes and allies alike to secure your safety, and rise within the ranks of the consorts.

Featuring beautiful cinematography, a delightful, suspense-driven narrative, and enchanting characters to uncover, Road to Empress is an exceptional, immersive tale that fans of political intrigue won't want to miss.