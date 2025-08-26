Chants of Sennaar review - "A loveable linguistic adventure"

Decipher glyphs to progress

Challenging puzzles to solve

Striking stylised graphics

If you’re looking for a puzzler that’ll really give your brain a workout, Chants of Sennaar might just be for you. You play as a robed figure called the Traveler who must decipher ancient languages in order to reunite the Peoples of the Tower. You'll need to master various glyph-based languages, solve intriguing puzzles, and use stealth to your advantage as you explore the many sections of the towers.

Translate Glyphs in Chants of Sennaar

Glyphs play a significant role in Chants of Sennaar. Glyphs are symbols representing words. Everyone you encounter communicates using some form of glyph. The only problem is that the Traveler can’t understand them, at least not in the beginning. To progress, you’ll need to decipher each glyph's meaning.

The Traveler carries a journal within which he records every glyph he comes across. Each journal page features three to four images, each meant to describe a glyph. Once you’ve found all the glyphs related to a specific page, you’ll be able to decipher their meaning. Tap a glyph, then tap the empty circle next to an image to try to translate it. When all the glyphs on the page are correct, their meanings will be unlocked.

While there’s nothing stopping you from randomly trying out different glyphs until you get the right combo, the real thrill comes from using context clues to decipher the meanings on your own.

Use Context Clues to Decipher Glyphs

Pay attention to body language, as well as the setting, to get an idea of what a glyph could mean. For example, if a character beckons you to follow them while speaking in glyphs, you can summarise that one of them likely means something like ‘come’ or ‘follow’.

Remember, expanding your vocabulary is the key to moving forward. The glyph deciphering system is simple yet offers a true challenge. You’ll be delighted each time you figure out another glyph’s meaning.

Chants of Sennaar features gorgeous, stylised graphics that really catch the eye. Each area, from the Abbey of pious devotees to the alchemist’s Laboratories, is gorgeously depicted, and the focus on red hues lends a sense of urgency to the often-tranquil adventure.

Use Stealth to Access Forbidden Areas in Chants of Sennaar

Beyond deciphering glyphs, you’ll also need to use stealth to access new areas. For instance, the Warriors will attack if they spot you in a forbidden area. You’ll have to move strategically to hide from watchful guards and gain entry to the armoury, where you can equip a disguise.

Of course, there are also many puzzles you’ll need to solve to progress on your journey. From rearranging trolleys to reach a ladder, to aligning statues to reveal a secret, you’ll find no shortage of head scratchers here. You’ll also find some items that can be collected and used to solve a puzzle elsewhere in the level. Each puzzle you face, from aligning constellations with drawings to unlocking secret doors, presents a solid challenge.

This new mobile port features simple, intuitive touch controls that revolve around simple taps to move the Traveler or where you want them to go. You can also tap on characters and objects to interact with them. When stealth is required, you’ll see ghostly imprints of the Traveler crouching in specific places. Tap on one of these ghostly apparitions to get your character to use that hiding spot.

A Satisfying Point-and-Click Adventure