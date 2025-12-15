Sengodai review - "Fantastic theming and aesthetics, but I wish it had a tad more depth"

Japanese themes and roguelike card battlers are two of my favourite things, which is why when the opportunity to review Sengodai landed on my lap, I couldn't be more excited. It's got cursed lands, epic gods, and nasty little gokai presented in colourful card decks - it has, essentially, everything I could ever want in a handy mobile package.
I was pretty sure it would deliver despite my very, very high expectations - but as you can probably tell from my less-than-5-star score, it didn't exactly fulfil my wildest dreams.
The gods themselves look gorgeous, with incredibly cool designs that will make you want to add them to your collection. The layout doesn't try to stand out, and it doesn't have to - keeping things simple means focusing more on the gameplay, rather than flashy effects and animations, which, when the loop is compelling, works well to get you hooked for hours on end.
Instead, you simply have to pray to the RNG gods that you draw the right elements so you can then use these to fulfil the prerequisites of purifying lands. If you don't happen to pull the right ones, you can either choose to end your turn or use the elements to charge up your gokai (your cards) in anticipation of the next turn.
It's that kind of deep strategic control that I feel is missing from Sengodai, as essentially, all you'll really strategise with is whether you'll let your gokai purify an element to add gems to your god, or choose to wait it out until the next round instead.
While it's definitely something to think about - and I myself have died a couple of times because I should have waited and vice versa - I just don't feel like it's deep enough to motivate me to try over and over again.
The roguelike elements are right up there as well, with some nodes landing you on cursed cards or special boons, and some opening up shops you can spend your coins in and whatnot. The gokai look cute/cool too, and I absolutely love the soundtrack (is there a playlist I can set on loop on Spotify?).
It's not necessarily the devs' fault that the depth felt lacklustre for me, and I truly do commend them for their efforts in trying something new. But for a roguelike deck-builder, I suppose I was simply hoping for something more extensive, especially with the premium price.