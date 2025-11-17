AstroCat Adventures review - "A solid space shooter"

Easy to pick up and play space shooter

Lots of variety in the levels

Space theme

Who doesn't want to be a cat (or bunny?) in space, jumping around and shooting at random spider robots?! AstroCat Adventures is a space shooter where you are entering level after level of different hazards and robots that need to be defeated. The aim is to get through each level as quickly as possible, which requires you to destroy all of the robots in a room to clear it before you move to the next.

AstroCat Adventures has both a free demo, which contains four different rooms, along with a full version. In the latter, you can choose your character before starting, picking out if you are a cat or a bunny and choosing your space suit. The levels themselves are procedurally generated, so they aren't the same rooms in the same order when you actually play. This brings a lot of variety to this simple mechanic, as the perspective shifts depending on what room you are in and what enemies or hazards are actually present in that room.

It's not just enemies and lasers in each room, however. There are also shields that you can wear, which will allow you to get hit without taking damage, more lives, which you need if you do get hit, and gun upgrades, which make you more powerful and quicker at destroying enemies.

There are bonus points awarded for how quickly you complete each level. There's a sort of flow you get into, moving around and attacking various enemies, dodging their bullets and getting to them before they wake up and attack. It's a fun little arcade adventure, and in the future, it aims to have a story throughout the whole thing, stringing aspects together.

For now, however, it's just a fun little shooter that has quick and easy runs to make your way through.