Skadi Tower review - "Puzzle game always looking below"

Multiple layers per level

Free to play

Lots of levels to explore

An icy puzzle is perfect for the wintertime! Skadi Tower is a puzzler where you are walking on blocks of ice. These blocks of ice crack, not allowing you to walk back on them. Your goal is to walk on all of the blocks so that they all get cracked and disappear.

It's easy enough to explain, but it actually has a lot more going on than meets the eye. You see, there are sometimes layers of blocks, so you not only need to figure out how to actually walk around and crack all of the blocks, but you also need to land on the right block below so that you can complete that level as well.

You can see the level under the one you are working at in Skadi Tower, but there are a lot of extra puzzle elements to trying to land at a specific point, especially in levels that have more than one possible end point of the first layer, and levels that have multiple layers.

It becomes an entire system of trying to make sure your current moves match your future needs. There are some special blocks - like ones that take more than a turn on it, black blocks that can either block off a way or allow you to walk, and tiles that will propel you forward to the next one.

Skadi Tower does have plenty of levels to keep you busy and feels like a decent puzzler. The music is quite nice if you are someone who enjoys sound effects and music in your mobile adventures, but otherwise, it's a challenging romp that's well worth giving a go. It's free to play, so you will have some ads from time to time, but nothing that feels over the top!